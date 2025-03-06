Hailey Bieber’s FILA Collection Is Really That Good

If January and February were “slow” months for fashion (even with a chaotic awards season and the Grammys), March is when everyone is really stretching their collective legs and getting back to work. This week, there are four collaborative collections for your consideration, two of which are codesigned by some of our favorite It Girls, plus some new evening dresses to consider and a quick debut dispatch from Paris Fashion Week. Keep scrolling to shop, get inspired, and perhaps purchase a tennis skirt.

Sofia Nails Spring Stripes With Her Tommy Collection

Alexandra Nataf

This luxury isn’t so quiet — or expensive. Sofia Richie Grainge is the latest in a line of female style legends (Gigi, Zendaya, and Hailey, to name a few) to bring her singular elegance to Tommy’s rich history. The resulting preppy-cool capsule is full of excellent day dresses, a particularly cozy (and American) knit, and a trench coat in just the right shade of off-white.

Third Time’s A Charm For Gentle Monster & Maison Margiela

Courtesy of Gentle Monster

The buzziest name in eyewear is back with another Maison Margiela collaboration. This time, the product offering is extensive, with optical and sun options in odd shapes like the mini metallic wrap-arounds, face-shield frames Lady Gaga would surely love, plus more wearable square and rectangle cuts for the everyday.

Two Debuts In Paris, Both Alike In Dignity

Dries Van Noten departed his own brand, on his own terms, the ultimate power move to signal the next phase of his life. Creative director Julian Klausner proved he’s more than up to the task with his inaugural runway show, complete with paillettes, paisleys, excellent silk dresses, and tasseled showpieces worthy of a red carpet.

A few hours later, Haider Ackermann revived the Tom Ford legacy with a collection hell-bent on rewriting the rules of glamour for the modern woman. Flowing tunics in rich pastels (with nothing underneath) are dying for a red carpet as well, while pin-straight suiting and leather sets give both men and women something to consider getting dressed up for. The makeup and casting were the best of the week so far, and if Mr. Ford’s double kiss and standing ovation for Ackermann aren’t enough proof he passed the test, we’re not sure what is.

Hailey Bieber Just Re-Upped Her Own Workout Wardrobe

Hailey’s a known Pilates lover, so this comfy collection made in collaboration with FILA comprised of sweatsuits, sports bra, and windbreakers feels right. Go for the color du jour, butter yellow, or the gray for a classic gym-rat moment.

Laufey’s Catbird Collection Was So Good, It’s Back Again

Chloe Horseman

We previously took an exclsuive peek behind-the-scenes at the photoshoot for the campaign, and the collection was naturally snapped up by both Laufey stans and bow lovers alike (that Venn diagram is a circle). This time around, there’s even more bunnies and moons than before. Shop here.

I Want The Entire Entire Studios’ Spring Wardrobe

The minimalist brand known for their oversized take on everything (and perfecting the bomber jacket) just released Drop 10, which sees them expand into clingy separates and rather excellent draped dresses, half of which have already sold out in four days’ time. Some particular favorites sitting in my shopping cart right now? The platonic-ideal leather pants, the two-layer knit top, and their infamous wide-leg denim in the blue-gray-yellow wash they do so well.

Need A Swimuit (Or A Suit-Suit?) H&M Studio’s Got You

The collection’s selling out fast, so if you see something worthy of a spot in your closet, act quickly.