On Wednesday, Dec. 22, Timothée Chalamet announced that he recently teamed up with French designer Haider Ackermann to create a hoodie for charity.

Though the star is known to be a fan of Ackermann, often donning a number of outfits on the red carpet, this marks Chalamet’s first-ever fashion collaboration. In a recent Instagram post made by the Dune actor, he mentioned that the hoodie was designed following the crisis happening in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover in the country’s capital of Kabul. “So for a couple of years now Haider Ackermann and I have been wanting to make something,” Chalamet wrote. “Together, in August, we were horrified to learn of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and decided to design a hoodie where 100% of the proceeds will go to @afghanistanlibre.” (Afghanistan Libre is a France-based organization that aims to protect both women’s and children’s rights in the country.)

The co-designed heavyweight-cotton hoodie is available in white and is splattered with blue paint on the front. There are also a person’s eyes printed within the paint motif, as well as the words “Silent Soldier” in green at the top, “HA+TC A Common Thread” in white, and “Afghanistan Libre” embroidered on the hoodie’s sleeve.

“This sweatshirt has been created to support Afghanistan Libre — A NGO devoted to fighting for the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan where they are being reduced to silence and stripped of their freedom and education,” notes the hoodie’s official website. “By ordering a sweatshirt you are donating to this great cause and its vital work. With all our affection — Haider + Timothée.”

Priced at approximately $198 USD, the Timothée Chalamet x Haider Ackermann hoodie collaboration is now available for purchase exclusively at hatc2021.com.