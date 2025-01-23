We called out embellished, studded, and otherwise altered jeans as a trend to watch this year. We also reported on one particular pair of all-over metal-stud jeans that has taken over our Instagrams. While we wait for the pairs seen on the Spring/Summer 2025 runways of Stella McCartney, Gucci, and Chanel to trickle down the fashion food chain, we’re taking another trip down archival-imagery memory lane and getting inspiration from the early 2000s, naturally.

When we say “embellished,” that can mean typical crystals, as seen on Britney, Madonna, and Cameron Diaz, or other manners of flourishing, like grommets, stitching, or in Mariah Carey’s case, a garden’s worth of flowers woven on. While I’m still personally holding out for a great pair of studded blue-and-silver jeans, don’t box yourself in, and instead seek out the oddest versions you can find via a resale app or vintage store. Keep scrolling to see how stars made unusual denim their own.

Madonna Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images This outfit was the first thing I thought of when drafting this list. Madonna’s Ray of Light era was perfectly encapsulate in this look: a simple white tank and fresh-off-the-runway Tom Ford for Gucci purple crystal pants. (In case you want to get the exact same pair, they’re a cool $22,500.)

Cameron Diaz Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images A palm tree-firework starburst and a chopped waistband make these scream 2000.

Destiny’s Child Frank Micelotta Archive/Hulton Archive/Getty Images The trio was determined to take over the world in coordinating sets, and we’re really into the spliced pair Bey is rocking.

Beyoncé Jo Hale/Redferns/Getty Images A little stitching — and zero waistband, again. What was up with 2000 and the lack of belt loops?

Mariah Carey Bill Davila/FilmMagic/Getty Images These Roberto Cavalli jeans are a lot, and in a good way. When rocking a maximalist pair like this, keep the rest of the fit simple like Mariah.

Cher Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Crystal denim to the Emmys? What the hell, sure.

Christina Aguilera Mitchell Gerber/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images A baby Xtina and her indigo jeans dotted with crystals is the cutest thing we’ll see today.

Britney Spears Gary Gershoff/Archive Photos/Getty Images This look is not only stage-ready, but also fierce and easy to move in that it could double as a club ‘fit.

Mary J. Blige Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images A fire look, literally and figuratively.