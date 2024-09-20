Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features eight of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Somebody Else’s” - Gwen Stefani “Feels good to offload a crusty, dusty man onto an unsuspecting victim and not even care. Here’s hoping the new record keeps this energy up.” — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

“All Threes” - Bright Eyes feat. Cat Power “Bright Eyes hits a milestone with their 10th album Five Dice, All Threes, out now. The semi-title track seamlessly combines two of indie rock’s most recognizable voices in Cat Power’s Chan Marshall and frontman Conor Oberst.” — Lauren McCarthy, editor-in-chief

“Waited All Night” - Jamie xx feat. Romy & Oliver Sim “If you close your eyes and believe, it could be 2009. Their first track back as a trio is exactly what you want from them: dance-y, insistent beats with longing lyrics and icy-cool vocals.” — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

“SPEYSIDE” - Bon Iver “Bon Iver is back with another emo-folk ballad — the artist’s first project since his 2019 album i,i — to cry your eyes out to.” — Kelly Reed, senior social media strategist

“Nightcall” - Kavinsky, Angèle, Phoenix “Did I try to cobble together this full song by watching as many clips from the Olympics closing ceremony as I could? Maybe. But now it’s out in full, and this version somehow makes me want to learn how to drive even more than the original.” — Peng

“Family and Friends” - Oklou “The French singer’s first solo single since her sophomore project Galore is as chill and introspective as it is insistent, ideal for stomping down the street or taking a late-night drive back from the airport.” — LeBlanc

"Irish Goodbye" - Monobloc The indie-rock band is embracing a new punk sound with this song about something most of us can relate to: leaving the party early. — Reed