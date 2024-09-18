Everything We Know About Gwen Stefani’s New Album

Gwen Stefani’s country transformation over the last few years hasn’t exactly been a secret, but now, she’s embracing the genre in the biggest way yet. The pop star announced her fifth studio album, Bouquet, on Sept. 18 by unveiling its cover art. Clad in a cowboy hat and a brown checked suit — against an earth-tone, mid-century backdrop — it seems that Stefani will be riding the cowboy trend like a bronco with at least some of her new music.

Though Stefani has released a few singles recently (mostly duets with her husband Blake Shelton), it’s been a minute since the former No Doubt singer has dropped a new full-length project.

The Track List Includes One Special Feature

Along with the album art, Stefani also revealed the album’s 10-song track list. The only featured artist is (unsurprisingly) Shelton, who appears on the final song, “Purple Irises.” Stefani actually released “Purple Irises” in early 2024, months before anyone knew about Bouquet.

Gwen Stefani's album 'Bouquet' has the lead single "Somebody Else's."

The Lead Single Takes Aim At An Ex

Stefani teased the album’s lead single “Somebody Else’s” by posting a snippet from the studio a couple days before the Bouquet announcement. The rollicking banger seems to be pointed at an ex, whom Stefani couldn’t be happier to be rid of. “I don't know what a woman like me was doing with a man like you,” Stefani sings in the snippet. “But now I got a love so true.”

Bouquet Will Bloom Very Soon

The wait for the new album won’t be too long. Stefani announced Bouquet will be released Nov. 15.