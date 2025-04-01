Dolly Parton On Her Good American “Butt Jeans” & Her First Pair Of Denim

When I found out I was interviewing Dolly Parton — specifically about her collaboration with Good American called “Dolly’s Joleans” (get it?) — I listened to her 1989 single “Why’d You Come in Here Lookin’ Like That?” on repeat to prepare. I’m not sure why I didn’t go with the obvious choice, but the opening lines did the trick of providing some denim-related music inspiration: “Why’d you come in here lookin’ like that / In your cowboy boots and your painted-on jeans / All decked out like a cowgirl’s dream.” In the country songbook, denim plays a significant role, and Dolly’s been true to her blue jeans since she was a little girl, she tells NYLON.

The resulting line is a greatest hits of Dolly’s wardrobe, brought to life in Good American style, with gingham cropped shirts, sequined corset tops, and jeans to enhance your natural assets. (There’s a reason why the legend rarely strays from her classic fit-and-flare silhouette.) Ahead, she gets into why country-inspired fashion is having a moment, who she wants to see rocking her Joleans, and her earliest memories of denim.

You’ve been a denim queen your whole life. I’m glad you’re giving the people what they want: some jeans.

Well, I think you’re right, because when they started talking about this, I said, “Lord, I’ve been wearing denim my whole life since I was a little kid.” That’s what we used to wear at school, our blue jeans. I’ve been wearing them all the way up to now, so it was only natural. And then having a cute name from a song, “Jolene,” it just seemed to have a ring to it. Why not make the most of all of it?

Do you remember your first pair of jeans?

I remember them from my childhood. We lived right back in the mountains, and there was a little general store out on the river. We lived so far back. Daddy would go over and buy them. Mama would tell him what sizes to get, and he would get a pile of those jeans and bring them back, and we’d try them on. That’s what we wore to school, and we’d get a new pair of jeans every year when school started. I’ve always loved denim; they’re durable and that’s why we had them, because they’d last all year.

If you had to choose one style of jeans to wear for the rest of your life, which would it be?

I think probably bell-bottoms, because even though the bell-bottoms are back now, back when I first started getting famous, the bell-bottoms were of that time. I had some bell-bottom jeans in addition to the peg-legs. I sometimes like to wear them tighter with boots, but I probably would wear the bell-bottoms because I would like life to always ring true. Get it? The bells? I’m being corny now.

What were some of the inspirations for this collection, and how do you hope people will receive it, especially now that the country vibe is trending?

The country vibe is definitely in, and that’s one of the things that pushed it forward because I am so country. I have through the years — in magazines, on album covers, and on TV shows — always worn denim and gingham. We decided this was the perfect time to work with Khloé Kardashian and Emma [Grede] from Good American. These particular jeans are so great, and they play off a lot of stuff I’ve had in my closet. All the Kardashians are known for their pretty butts, and these jeans really do make your butt look good, even if you don’t have a great butt.

About the timing as far as the country flavor, that is really big and has been for quite a while now. I’m a country girl, so it seemed to be the right time. I try not to miss out on anything that I think, “Well, timing’s good. Go for it.”

You have a few lyrics that mention jeans. Do you have a favorite?

I wrote a song when I wrote a book with James Patterson a few years back [Run, Rose, Run]. It was called “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.” It talks about growing up and living in those jeans, and about the gals in country music. In fact, they would probably use that song as a theme, we might pull that out. We laughed about it, it was “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” but when you get older it’s “Big Jeans and Big Dreams.” We’ve got all the sizes if you need big jeans.

Is there any music you like to listen to when you’re getting ready?

I don’t listen to a lot of music, I’m so busy writing it. I’m usually having to work on something that involves my music. Right now, I’m doing my life story as a musical and I’ve written all the stuff for that. As far as getting dressed in the mornings, I like to have my quiet time.

When I’m getting ready, I’m always thinking and writing something down. I like to feel what kind of mood I’m in, then I base what I’m going to wear on that. If I’m going to the recording studio or doing interviews, I need to dress it up a little, but I always try to wear things that play up my good points and play down my bad points. If you feel good in what you’re wearing, you project good, and people feel good around you. It’s the same with your hair or makeup. If you feel like you look good, you do good and you present yourself well.

If you could see anybody wearing this collection, who would you want to see? I think Sabrina Carpenter would look very cute in it.

I think she would be so cute in these jeans! And of course my Miley, Miley Cyrus, with her big, long legs. But little Sabrina, she’s more my style. She’s little like me. They’d be good-butt jeans on her for sure.

