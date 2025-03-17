Everything We Know About Miley Cyrus’ Something Beautiful

Miley Cyrus is ready to return from her not-so-endless summer vacation. The pop star began dropping hints about her ninth studio album towards the end of 2024, but now that we’re well into 2025, she has officially entered her next era — and it’s already so much darker than the last one.

Cyrus first described her upcoming release, titled Something Beautiful, in a November Harper’s Bazaar interview, revealing that it will be her first visual album. The “hypnotizing and glamorous” aesthetic is heavily inspired by one of the singer’s favorite horror movies — 2018’s Mandy — with the film’s director Panos Cosmatos enlisted as a collaborator on Cyrus’ upcoming work.

“[The album is] more experimental than anything she’s ever done, but in a pop way that I love,” Cosmatos said.

The other key inspiration is Pink Floyd’s rock opera The Wall. “I would like to be a human psychedelic for people,” Cyrus said. “I don’t want anyone trying to be like me or imitate me or even be inspired by me. I want to impact frequencies in your body that make you vibrate at a different level.”

The Something Beautiful Album Art Is Dark

Cyrus first lifted the veil on her new aesthetic on March 17, as fans spotted posters for Something Beautiful plastered around the globe. That same day, Cyrus updated her Instagram profile picture and her official website to feature a shadowy silhouette of her face, with her hair styled in sharp, erratic spikes.

Miley’s Boyfriend Is A Major Collaborator

During her Harper’s Bazaar interview, Cyrus confirmed that her boyfriend Maxx Morando produced several of the tracks on Something Beautiful, and that he cowrote the title song. Morando is believed to be even more involved in Cyrus’ new music he ever had been before. He previously cowrote and produced her Endless Summer Vacation tracks “Violet Chemistry” and “Handstand,” and played drums on her standalone single “Used to Be Young.”

“I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much,” Cyrus said of working with her BF.