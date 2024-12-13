In a starter pack come to life, Library Science — Kaia Gerber and Alyssa Reeder's online book club — and Dôen have collaborated on a nightgown made for staring off into the distance as you crack open a tasteful tome that mostly spends time hitching rides back and forth in your Climax tote.

Named the Lillian (our best guess is Bart... or Briscoe), the dreamy style is a joint project inspired by “our shared love of escaping in the pages of a really good book,” according to a press release. The semisheer dress with a ruffled neckline, eyelet trim, mother-of-pearl buttons, and a tiny embroidered “LS” crest near the hem, will retail for $248, 20% of profits from which will go to Room to Read, an organization that promotes literacy and gender equality.

Gerber teased the drop on Dec. 12 with a closeup shot of the label (and a good look at the translucent organic cotton voile fabric), while Shrinking actor Lukita Maxwell styled her mini in a very SS25 way with an anorak, Uggs, and a cat.

The style launches Dec. 13 on shopdoen.com, after which you can collect the requisite Sylvanian Families, hand-knit tea cozy, and Sylvia Plath title separately.