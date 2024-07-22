Kaia Gerber & Camila Morrone Wear This Summer’s Official It-Girl Uniform

It’s official: We have the It-Girl uniform of summer 2024.

As NYLON previously declared, a tank top and slip skirt — paired with an extra tall (hot) man — is the move this season, with Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lawrence providing some early sightings. Now, Kaia Gerber and Camila Morrone have joined in by twinning in the same style equation, this time in all black.

On July 15, the models-slash-actresses offered a lesson on coordinating best-friend looks during a double date in New York City. Gerber sported a black cotton tank from The Row, a low-rise silk skirt, and a pair of Repetto ballet flats. Instead of carrying a handbag, she opted for a better accessory instead: boyfriend Austin Butler, also in an all-black ensemble and face-covering hat. Morrone also got the memo, embracing downtown minimalism in a sleeveless midi slip dress and Chanel flats, accompanied by music-video director Cole Bennett.

The key takeaway? Summer dressing shouldn’t be fussy, especially when you’re on a double date and don’t know where the night will take you. Whether you end up dining at Carbone or fighting for a drink at a dive bar, sticking to simple silhouettes — and flats — will ensure minimal sweating and maximum payoff. And instead of splurging on another accessory, consider a tall, stylish man to complete your summer look — just make sure he's well-dressed, too.