5 NYLON-Approved Ways To Style A Nylon Jacket

Just in time for your spring and early-summer outfit needs.

by Kevin LeBlanc
Jacket weather is upon us, and while we’ve been pushing the sturdy take (perhaps a blouson leather style), another spring runway trend that has our attention is a nylon version. A sheer or otherwise flimsy little windbreaker feels right for right now with the right pieces, and retailers have been answering our prayers. (We promise we’re not pushing our namesake style, but it does feel very on-brand.)

As ever, the first place we spotted the most desirable and platonically ideal version was at The Row, during their Summer 2024 presentation in Paris. Liya Kebede walked the runway in a sweeping red jacket, which instantly sold out despite retailing for a cool $2,950. It was worn by our favorite trend-setter and retail-landscape-shifter Morgan Stewart, plus Leandra Medine-Cohen also picked up a similar option (the coincidence of them both styling it with sandals from The Row is not lost on us).

It was only a matter of time for the winds to shift and for designers to get in on the trend for themselves. The Spring/Summer 2025 runways offered up a bevy of featherweight outerwear solutions, all more or less in the same silhouette — but styled and reworked for idiosyncratic dressing. At Prada, they were thrown haphazardly over statement dresses; ditto at No21, where they were paired with sequin skirts and housewife heels. Miu Miu’s sporty-slubby collection had greige and otherwise objectively unappealing little nylon jackets, styled with leg-warmers and bandeau-style sweater wraps. And if all of this seems a bit too daunting, Tommy Hilfiger’s no-nonsense tonal blues made for a convincing early-summer option.

So, with inspiration from our beloved Instagramming-Substackers and the premiere runways of the season, how do you make it your own? We’ve recreated five outfits below, some pulling directly from people like Jalil Johnson and Medine-Cohen, others from Miu Miu, but first, a few pointers before heading into the sea of online nylon shopping. Some ‘fits demand a zip-up style, while others are best worn un-zipped to let the juxtaposing of sheer and sequin shine. Also, if the jacket is semi-sheer, opt for similarly transparent pieces on bottom. Finally, if you’ve been wanting to give both buggy sunnies and designer flip-flops a chance, embrace your inner grandma-walking-through-the-mall style and pair both with a boxy jacket and drawstring pants. Now, go forth NYLON-ers.

