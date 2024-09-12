5 Outfit Ideas From The NYFW SS25 Runways To Try Right Now

New York Fashion Week is officially over, and was neatly bookended by two major events: the VMAs and NYLON’s NYFW party honoring Paris Hilton. In between those ragers, dozens of runways, presentations, appointments, and late-night afterparties took the city by storm. While there was lots to see off in the front row, a few new styling tricks and outfit recipes bubbled up on the catwalks. From clashing patterns to sweet-yet-tough combinations, keep reading to see which five different outfit recipes came out of the first leg of a hectic Fashion Month.

Mismatched Plaids

Tommy Hilfiger WWD/WWD/Getty Images Collina Strada Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

This season, designers were not afraid to mismatch patterns all over the place, including preppy plaids. Play nice like Tommy Hilfiger did and keep the patterns identical but in different colors, or play around like Collina Strada and mix up textures for a grungier effect.

Swimsuits & Baggy Pants

Tory Burch WWD/WWD/Getty Images Tory Burch WWD/WWD/Getty Images

There were a lot of fantastic styling ideas at Tory Burch’s swimming-pool show held in Williamsburg on Sept. 9, but the takeaway outfit recipe the girlies should test before it gets too cold again is the one-piece swimsuit and ultra low-rise pant. It’s sporty, fashionable, and will be practical when we hit the beaches again next summer.

Corsets & Sweats

Wiederhoeft George Chinsee/WWD/Getty Images

Wiederhoeft’s empowering show on Sept. 10 featured Bella Hadid-esque hoodies and briefs, a stunning finale with models ranging from size 00-28 in the same bridal look, and this outfit, which has inspired us to upgrade our bodega run ‘fits to include a French terry corset with matching sweats.

Leather Jackets & Satin Minis

Coach Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Khaite Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock

It’s a well-known designer trope at this point to mix the “masculine and feminine,” but a few new mini-dress and leather outerwear propositions actually feel fresh, and juxtapose hard and soft elements without being cliché. Go for a cropped biker à la Coach’s cool kid, or make like the Khaite woman and pick up an oversized blouson jacket.

Low-Slung Bottoms & A Statement Belt

Tibi Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Tory Burch WWD/WWD/Getty Images Alaïa Courtesy of Alaïa

When it seemed like bottoms couldn’t go lower, this season proved us wrong. Keep things hanging down, but with a bit of support using a statement belt. Go for a strong silver buckle like Tibi’s, or one with charms like Tory’s. If that’s not severe enough for you, take cues from Alaïa and use a belt bag to hold your saggy pants up.