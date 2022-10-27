It may sound asinine to say it out loud, but Bella Hadid loves fashion. Sure, the model will rock up and coming designers and clock what feels like a full marathon’s worth of miles during fashion months, but Hadid’s love for clothing can best be showcased through her adoration for unique, archival pulls; she’s not the only famous person who does this, but she does it best, and that’s what counts. On October 26, Hadid once again stunned fashion lovers across the globe, from magazine editors to High Fashion Twitter posters alike, with a rare archival piece from Alaïa at the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards in Doha, Qatar.

Hadid mesmerized the event in a slinky, navy number Alaïa dating back to 1986 — a cool 20 years before she was born, no less — featuring an equally alluring, navy hijab. Her exposed hair was parted at the side and tightly slicked back, allowing her makeup and jewelry to do the talking; Hadid wore ruby and diamond-encrusted chandelier earrings fit for royalty, and opted for traditional Middle Eastern eye makeup with sharp, jet black, kohl eyeliner. As for her date, it was one of her go-to guys: her father, Mohamed Hadid.

The Fashion Trust Arabia Awards took place weeks ahead of the hotly contested 2023 World Cup in Doha; human rights abuses “persist on a significant scale” in Qatar, according to Amnesty International and The Guardian.

As for the Dutch-Palestinian model, she recently made her acting debut in the third season of Hulu’s critically acclaimed comedy, Ramy, in the “unhinged role” of the “weirdo girlfriend.” See more photos from Hadid’s red carpet appearance at the Fashion Trust Arabia Awards, below.

