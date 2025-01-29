What’s Inspiring Stylish People To Shop In 2025?

We love following fashionable girls and guys on platforms like Instagram for outfit inspiration, and we wanted to peel back the proverbial curtains on some of our favorite style stars’ habits and see how they arrive from inspiration to purchase. Shopping can be done truly anywhere now, whether you’re swiping on new-season Phoebe Philo at Bergdorf or setting up a payment plan for those vintage boots on a resale app. Sifting through all the noise of Pinterest pics, street-style snaps, runways, and ‘fit checks to make the best purchases possible is hard, but luckily, we knew a few people to call.

Four stylish folks — Jalil Johnson, writer, Amanda Murray, stylist and creative consultant, Bronwyn Newport, cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, and Sean Garrette, skincare expert — gave us the details on their current shopping habits, trends they’ll never try, their favorite stores, and what they’re hoping to add to their closets this year. We hope this might be of service to your future purchases (even if you’re not buying fresh-off-the-runway pieces like they are).

Where are you making the majority of your purchases right now?

Jalil Johnson: I primarily shop online; however, one of my goals for 2025 is to shop more in person.

Amanda Murray: I'm making a lot of resale purchases on TheRealReal, Depop, and Vestiaire.

Bronywn Newport: I make most of my purchases online or by texting my sales associates. I still make most of my decision hands-on, though.

Sean Garrette: I’m making a majority of my purchases online. I shop when I’m inspired or something sparks, and I then I go down a rabbit hole. TheRealReal has been my fave place lately. I’ve found a lot of Ghesquière-ere Balenciaga and Marc Jacobs-era Vuitton runway pieces.

What’s your favorite brick-and-mortar store?

JJ: For secondhand and vintage finds, I have a go-to spot in Gramercy that has fantastic pieces at reasonable prices. I’m loving brands like Stòffa and Lauren Manoogian that are investing in physical retail spaces. There’s a growing trend of brands that have primarily existed online branching out into brick-and-mortar. Even if someone doesn’t buy something, it offers them a tangible connection to the brand: something to aspire to and dream about.

AM: Departamento men's store in LA. I think they have the best buy in the United States. It feels human, emotional, and not about numbers.

BN: Bergdorf Goodman. SO much to look at, always the best pieces from every collection, curated selections, and I can browse almost every brand under one roof!

SG: The Nordstrom Flagship in New York! Everyone always is surprised when I say this, but they have one of the best buys in the city. You can find niche designers like Vaquera, Diotima, and Simone Rocha, but also runway pieces from Bottega, Dries, and Jil Sander.

Where do you get inspiration to shop?

JJ: Everywhere. I'm a big film person; there have been countless moments while watching a movie where I find myself thinking, “Ooh, I need that kind of skirt,” or, “Maybe it’s time to consider a poncho.” And, of course, living in New York is endlessly inspiring: Sometimes all it takes is stepping out your front door.

AM: Rewatching old episodes of Sex and the City. It still moves me, which is a testament to the genius of Patricia Field.

BN: Everywhere! I recently stopped a woman in the airport to ask where she got her coat, found out she has her own boutique, and now I shop there. I love seeing what people are wearing IRL and on Instagram. I attend a lot of runway shows and presentations, and love seeing how the looks are originally styled. Then, I work selected pieces into my wardrobe.

SG: My shopping inspiration comes randomly. Sometimes, I’ll be watching a film and get inspired. Almost every time I watch a Diane Keaton film, I’m inspired to shop. Instagram inspires me a lot, too: I find a lot of cool accessories designers there!

“Clothes that are tailored to fit you perfectly are always the most flattering and rewarding.”

What is the must-have item to buy in 2025?

JJ: I don’t think there’s any single “must-have” item. One thing I’d like to focus on is investing in more made-to-measure clothing, and being more diligent about taking things to the tailor. Clothes that are tailored to fit you perfectly are always the most flattering and rewarding.

AM: Only things that bring you joy. Oh, and a piece from Dries' final collection and a piece from Loewe's Fall 2025 collection (supposedly Jonathan Anderson's last collection).

SG: Anything from Christopher John Rogers.

What trend or style will you never buy into?

JJ: I’m not one to follow trends. I have a strong sense of my own style, and if something trendy happens to align with it, fabulous.

AM: Trends in general. It leads to excessive spending and overconsumption, and creates a feeling that you have to keep up with a fleeting moment. We only have to keep up with ourselves.

BN: I am never going back to super-low or super-wide bottoms! I love when others rock them, but I don’t have the risk tolerance or the willingness to drag around so much material. If I am going to wear jeans, it’s for comfort.

SG: I’ll never buy into “quiet luxury.” While I enjoy minimalism, I don’t believe in quiet luxury. I work hard; you’re gonna know I’m rich!