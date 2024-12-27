Fashion collaborations are “so Julia” nowadays — aka they’re unavoidable — but before unlikely partnerships dropped on the daily, the world of fashion linkups was an elite club. One of the very first interdisciplinary connections was in 2003 between Louis Vuitton and Japanese artist Takashi Murakami. Murakami’s technicolor reworking of the infamous Monogram pattern has staying power to this day, so it makes sense that the brand is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the Murakami collection with a 2025 reedition including over 200 styles. (Yes, you read that number right.)

The first sighting of the accessories designed in Murakami’s colorful, kawaii vision was on the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2003 runway. It didn’t take long for the world to catch on, with It Girls like Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan quickly snapping up the bags. The Monogram Multicolore version is perhaps the most recognizable, with rainbow-colored reinterpretations of Louis Vuitton’s motifs splashed across handbags. The style is still regularly spotted on known vintage fiends like Rihanna and Zendaya.

Paris Hilton Bei/Shutterstock Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2003 Pool BASSIGNAC/BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Thanks to the rerelease, though, you won’t have to spend hours bidding on eBay listings of the originals hoping for a good deal. The new collection is a treasure trove of both old favorites and newer styles. The Monogram Multicolore offerings, which are part of the first release, include a mini Speedy bag with the cutest bow detail, hair scrunchies, clip-on wallets, a rolling suitcase, the Neverfull totes, a furry fanny pack, and on-trend peep-toe sandals.

Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

There’s also the perennially adorable Superflat Panda character, who springs up on wallet-chain purses, keychains, and even a skateboard, plus the Cherry Blossom pieces — another celebrity favorite — dropping in March, just in time for your springtime Instagram photo-ops. No matter if you’re a brand-name maximalist or an archival fashion geek, you’d be silly to miss out on the reintroduction of the 21st century’s best fashion-artist collaboration. The collection launches worldwide on Jan. 3. If you’re in New York, make a day of it and pop into Louis Vuitton’s megastore, grab a club sandwich at the café, and peruse the seemingly infinite ways to buy into Murakami’s animated universe.