You Can Preorder Kylie Jenner’s Knicks Lingerie Set

It was a tough Saturday night in New York watching dejected Knicks fans walk away from their various viewing parties, as the Indiana Pacers pulled ahead and snuck their way into the NBA Finals. It was a thrilling time in the city, though, to see the Knicks keep up with Indiana over the conference finals — especially when resident superfan Timothée Chalamet brought Kylie Jenner courtside to take it all in. We previously covered her beloved WAG-style thin hoops, but over the weekend to fly to Indianapolis for Game Six, Jenner packed the ultimate basketball-girlfriend essential: blue and orange lingerie.

Our very own managing editor Chelsea Peng actually predicted Jenner might whip out the special-edition Fleur du Mal All Star Demi Bra and Cheeky underwear, custom-made for playoffs season. And lo and behold, when Jenner posted a snap of her suitcase, there were the usual suspects: a Knicks baby tee, a mini Kelly in Knicks blue, her trusty Dior croc bag, but the surprise for both us, and perhaps Timmy, was the merch-approved underpinnings.

Jenner has been the cool, composed counterpart to Chalamet’s Y2Chaotic superfan style, expertly executed by stylist Taylor McNeill. Where Timmy has been decked out in custom Knicks matching sets, Kylie kept it classic with retro jackets and discreet black pants. This falls in line with her awards-season style as well, where she wore mainly strappy black cami dresses in order to let Timmy have his shining moment in bold True Religion sets and lime-green Chrome Hearts shirts.

Jenner at Chalamet at Game Five CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images Jenner and Chalamet at Game Six Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

We won’t see the now-red-carpet-official couple hit the court until next season, when they hopefully continue their coordinated streak, but for now, you can pre-order Kylie’s matching set from the brand for $196.