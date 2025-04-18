Kylie Jenner’s Style In 5 Outfit Equations

Kylie Jenner is a not-so-silent fashion assassin. Long before she started KHY, which we’ve obsessed over since its inception, she’s been on the front lines of trends. First it was the army-level supply of Cartier metal on her wrist during her Tumblr days. Since becoming a mom, however, King Kylie has embraced a softer, more high-fashion energy in her day-to-day life, with a little help from her stylist duo, The Grandquists. Yes, she makes It-girl dresses and sumptuous faux furs, but she also has an appreciation for couture-level gowns and indie brands only true fashion insiders know about.

The key to every outfit, of course, is her infamous curves, which she’s become a master at framing — and sometimes, obscuring. Whereas in previous years she’d commit to the sexy bit, she now sacrifices the sex appeal for the power of fashion. Below, we’ve highlighted five of her trusty outfit equations, whether papped outside Erewhon or sitting next to her man Timothée Chalamet at an awards ceremony.

A Cropped Fur & Dark Denim

She’s a master of faux fur, and previously revealed to NYLON a fur is one of her throw-on-and-go outfit-recipe must-haves. We live for her in this silhouette, which shows her penchant for proportion and showing off her covetable midriff.

A White Skirtsuit & All-Black Accessories

Kylie in Paris... is definitely the name of a show I’d binge-watch, but it’s also a mood. Whenever she dips in for Fashion Week, it’s her at her most ladylike (and high-fashion), and an energy to replicate for any season (no Chanel required).

A Cinched Trench & A Pointy Shoe

Another lesson in proportionizing from Miss Jenner, this one is all about the legs and the waist. Go full-out with a tight and heels to show off your legs, or crop it further with knee-highs when it’s chillier.

A White T-Shirt, Blue Jeans & A Fun Fashion Bag

She’s not a regular mom, she’s a Fashion Mom. Her off-duty looks are often only shown on her Instagram stories (which explains the screenshots), and this is an often-repeated silhouette for her, whether with jeans or not. Go high-fashion with the T-shirt or keep it simple, but make sure the hero of the ‘fit is the bag.

A Super-Rare Vintage Dress & That’s It

Kylie’s ultimate plus-one flex is showing up in one-of-one dresses on the arm of her man. This one is near impossible to shop, considering Kylie pulls directly from vintage sourcers, and most of the pieces she wears aren’t even for sale — that’s just how rare they are.