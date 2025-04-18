Backgrid

Kylie Jenner’s Style In 5 Outfit Equations

Sexy, sweet, and simple.

by Kevin LeBlanc
Kylie Jenner is a not-so-silent fashion assassin. Long before she started KHY, which we’ve obsessed over since its inception, she’s been on the front lines of trends. First it was the army-level supply of Cartier metal on her wrist during her Tumblr days. Since becoming a mom, however, King Kylie has embraced a softer, more high-fashion energy in her day-to-day life, with a little help from her stylist duo, The Grandquists. Yes, she makes It-girl dresses and sumptuous faux furs, but she also has an appreciation for couture-level gowns and indie brands only true fashion insiders know about.

The key to every outfit, of course, is her infamous curves, which she’s become a master at framing — and sometimes, obscuring. Whereas in previous years she’d commit to the sexy bit, she now sacrifices the sex appeal for the power of fashion. Below, we’ve highlighted five of her trusty outfit equations, whether papped outside Erewhon or sitting next to her man Timothée Chalamet at an awards ceremony.

A Cropped Fur & Dark Denim

She’s a master of faux fur, and previously revealed to NYLON a fur is one of her throw-on-and-go outfit-recipe must-haves. We live for her in this silhouette, which shows her penchant for proportion and showing off her covetable midriff.

Faux Fur Jacket in Cedar
KHY
$158
see on khy
Gale Relaxed-Fit Jeans
Darkpark
$475
see on bergdorf goodman
Aura Faux-Fur Coat
L'Agence
$375
$625
see on l'agence
Low Curve Jeans
AGOLDE
$248
see on net-a-porter

A White Skirtsuit & All-Black Accessories

Kylie in Paris... is definitely the name of a show I’d binge-watch, but it’s also a mood. Whenever she dips in for Fashion Week, it’s her at her most ladylike (and high-fashion), and an energy to replicate for any season (no Chanel required).

Imogen Embellished Cropped Jacket
Veronica Beard
$898
see on veronica beard
Sadie A-Line Skirt
Veronica Beard
$398
see on veronica beard
Maison Margiela MM206 01
Gentle Monster
$390
see on gentle monster
50mm Leather Pumps
Aeyde
$349
see on farfetch

A Cinched Trench & A Pointy Shoe

Another lesson in proportionizing from Miss Jenner, this one is all about the legs and the waist. Go full-out with a tight and heels to show off your legs, or crop it further with knee-highs when it’s chillier.

Kostura Belted Minidress
Ronny Kobo
$528
see on saks fifth avenue
Pointed Knee-High Boots
BY FAR
$649
see on farfetch
Black Future Coated Midi Jacket
Ganni
$547.50
$1,095
see on ganni
Eva Pump 120mm
Le Silla
$764
see on le silla

A White T-Shirt, Blue Jeans & A Fun Fashion Bag

She’s not a regular mom, she’s a Fashion Mom. Her off-duty looks are often only shown on her Instagram stories (which explains the screenshots), and this is an often-repeated silhouette for her, whether with jeans or not. Go high-fashion with the T-shirt or keep it simple, but make sure the hero of the ‘fit is the bag.

White Hebo T-Shirt
Vivienne Westwood
$240
see on ssense
The Kos Tee in Organic Cotton
Suzie Kondi
$95
see on suzie kondi
The '90s Iggy Low-Rise Baggy Jean
Denim Forum
$110
see on aritzia
Multicolore Monogram Pochette
Louis Vuitton
$1,525
$1,695
see on therealreal
Crochet Tote Bag
Miu Miu
$2,350
see on miu miu

A Super-Rare Vintage Dress & That’s It

Kylie’s ultimate plus-one flex is showing up in one-of-one dresses on the arm of her man. This one is near impossible to shop, considering Kylie pulls directly from vintage sourcers, and most of the pieces she wears aren’t even for sale — that’s just how rare they are.