This Accessory Is The Surprise Hit Of Kylie & Timothée's Courtside Couple Style

NBA Playoffs season means a few things, chiefly that my family group chat is filled with references to wins and losses outside the realm of my understanding or interest — but the allure of celebrity courtside style more than makes up for my general apathy to basketball. Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner often slipped into awards ceremonies earlier this year after skipping the red carpet, but they couldn’t escape the cameras at the Lakers game in Los Angeles on April 30. While there’s lots to parse through in both of their ‘fits, Kylie’s larger-than-normal hoops stole the show.

Maybe it’s her homage to WAG style, but Kylie’s fit felt like a vintage Kar-Jenner moment. She wore a white tank top with a pair of fringed leather pants —which vintage showroom Opulent Addict confirmed to NYLON via DM are a Roberto Cavalli Spring 2013 runway piece — and point-toe shoes. She carried a simple black clutch, had on her trusty Cartier Panthère, and yes, wore a thin pair of three-inch hoops. In the current environment of door-knocker earrings and sleek studs, this choice felt like a refresh and embrace of her older sister’s Khloe style.

Timmy was in a more demure version of Y2Chaos in a Kobe Bryant T-shirt, Chanel jacket, and Timberlands, his preferred Los Angeles stomper of choice lately. The couple looked like they were having the time of their lives watching the game, all smiles and kisses, and we can only hope to see them pop out come Met Gala Monday.