SZA Just Announced The Ultimate Tour Merch: A Beauty Line

As far as concert merch goes, T-shirts and hoodies are good, but a line of beauty products is even better. On April 15, SZA announced that she’s dropping the latter, called NOT BEAUTY, at a series of pop-up shops to coincide with the U.S. stops of her Grand National Tour.

“I don't know much about much, but I know a lot about lips,” the NYLON One Great Look winner says in a press release. “And I feel like NOT BEAUTY is not beauty. It is just something that I wanted to share that worked for me and I hope works for you. It's really well made. It’s awesome.” The beauty denial is a bit of head-scratcher, but either way, it’ll launch in the spring with three ultrahydrating lip glosses. (Shade names: In The Flesh, Strawberry Jelly, and Quartz.) According to the brand, stains, liners, and creams — all with an eco-conscious and inclusive bent — will follow.

In a first look at the range, the woodgrain packaging and camping-trip shoot theme both reflect the “bushcraft inspiration with a touch of femininity” direction. Meanwhile, the gloss swatches themselves appear to be juicy and non-sticky, as advertised.

But the best news? You can get your hands on NOT BEAUTY at SZA’s Grand National tour stops — regardless of ticket status.