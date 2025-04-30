Loewe Is Officially The Hottest Brand In The World Right Now

The game of designer musical chairs still has a few more rounds left with empty seats at Balenciaga and a question mark surrounding Jonathan Anderson’s total Dior takeover, but one thing’s for certain: He’s leaving Loewe on a high and has the data to back it up. Lyst’s latest Index, for the first quarter of 2025, shows the brand is the hottest in the world right now, reclaiming the throne just in time for a great shake-up with Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez stepping in.

Seeing Loewe at the top is no surprise to this very writer, who is an avid Loewe fan and fervent admirer of its ability to ride the wave of fashion’s fickle temper. It’s had viral moments with tomato bags, feathery headbands, pumpkin sculptures, and spelling-bee campaigns, plus an epic Met Gala moment last year. With the introduction of a new bag and the upcoming Paula’s Ibiza collection spotted on the likes of favorite Irishman Jamie Dornan and Aespa’s Giselle, Anderson and his wacky, inclusive eye are signing off on a beachy, worldly note.

Courtesy of Lyst

Elsewhere on the list, a few regulars hold steady like Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, and The Row, which have all had hero items and celebrity endorsements keep their names in everybody’s mouths. A few new brands have bubbled up: COS is the first mass-fashion brand to crack the hallowed air of the Top 10, and Chloé jumped up 10 spots to sit at No. 9. We’re not surprised by the Chloé-surgence and in fact have been tracking the brand’s ascendancy with well-placed moments on Addison Rae and Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Courtesy of Lyst

Lyst’s report also includes a list of the Top 10 products of the quarter, and there’s no surprises surrounding the majority of the pieces. Celine’s flare jeans worn by Kendrick Lamar at the Super Bowl halftime show were the first breakout fashion item of the year, and the ballet sneaker craze is well-represented with the Adidas Taekwondo and the Puma Speedcat Ballet. Two items of note (and an apt metaphor for fashion’s range) are Uniqlo’s socks — which, at just $3.90, are the least expensive product to ever hit the Index — and the Chloé ruffled mini, which clocks in at roughly 1,000 times the price of the socks at $3,990. While we wouldn’t recommend wearing the two together, they show how fashion’s fixations range from the practical to the fairylike. Check out the full report on Lyst’s website here.