Rachel Sennott Is Officially A Balenciaga Girl

Rachel Sennott, one of the Internet’s (and now Hollywood’s) funniest girls, is no stranger to high fashion. We’ve see her pop up at the Oscars and many a fashion show clad in Balenciaga. Now, she’s taking the next step in her commitment to them with her first campaign for the brand’s Summer 2025 collection.

The actress is stepping in front of the camera for the first time in this way, posing for Nadia Lee Cohen in a lingerie moment from the memorably long table runway from Paris Fashion Week last October. The classic Hollywood test photo is reworked in true Balenciaga fashion, putting her in mannequin-style makeup with a perfect coiffed bob. While others in the campaign star as personas, her role is simply “her.”

Nadia Lee Cohen Nadia Lee Cohen 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

She stars alongside other actors Kyle McLachlan and Mark Eydelshteyn, the latter of which looks unrecognizable in his street-meets-space look. The trio join a long list of Balenciaga luminaries who have graced campaigns for the brand known for pushing fashion to its futuristic, high-meets-low limits, including Nicole Kidman, Kim Karadashian, Michelle Yeoh, Naomi Watts, Alexa Demie, and most recently, Kim Petras.

Kyle MacLachlan Nadia Lee Cohen Mark Eydelshteyn Nadia Lee Cohen 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Sennott is stepping into another role, that of producer for the 2025 film Bunnylovr. She stars and co-produces alongside director Katarina Zhu, and the duo brought the film to this year’s edition of Sundance. She’s also joining fellow Balenciag-ian Nicole Kidman in Holland, which just premiered at South by Southwest. Here’s to Sennott staying booked and busy in 2025 — and showing up to promote it all in Balenciaga.