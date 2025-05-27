Try Our Favorite Summer Trend With These 16 Studded Accessories

Calling all heavy metal lovers: The time has come to embrace a little bling outside your earscape. Studded shoes and bags are nothing new; in fact, the trend has consistently shown up on runways for about five years now, but we’re feeling the push toward grommets more than ever this year. Maybe it’s the none-the-wiser girls pushing rusty pushpins through their Havaianas on TikTok, or maybe the great Valentino studded tote bag has made its way into the hands of capable, trend-selling it girls, but we’re ready to meet the moment.

There’s a few avenues into the trend, either via boho-leaning pieces from Chloé and Isabel Marant, or tougher, Hot Topic-skewing shoes from Toga Pulla and Abra. Either way, we’ve already spotted studs on the likes of Bella Hadid, Amelia Gray, and Alexa Chung this year. To channel it and make it your own, we’ve rounded up our 16 favorites on the market below, making sure to capitalize on the start of spring sales (and our favorite indie brands).

Rhodes Stud Belt in Cognac Free People $48 see on free people This belt comes in enough colors to pick up a few, and we’re partial to the brown.

Studded Leather Sash Belt Zara $79.90 see on zara Another studded belt (peak belt who?) that will sit low on the hips, preferably over a black jersey dress.

Studded Leather Clogs Zara $109 see on zara Chloé girls, eat your heart out (for a fraction of the price).

Ballet Flats with Metallic Details Massimo Dutti $180 see on massimo dutti Minimal, comfortable, and go with basically anything.

Leather Handbag with Metallic-Ball Appliqué Mango $219.99 see on mango An ideal size to sling on your shoulder and enough metal to attract attention as to not get lost in a crowd.

Zuzi Mule in Scarlet Patent Leather Larroudé $221 $315 see on larroudé These feel destined for a vacation photo from an anonymous beach you’d prefer to gatekeep.

The Bridget DOTTHZ $371 see on dotthz A favorite brand of ours that is often imitated, yet the original still does it best.

Mini Franca Bag in Orange Gimaguas $403 see on gimaguas A lip-gloss-ID-pressed-powder-sized bag in a creamsicle color to offset your otherwise plain, neutral partying ‘fits.

Mona Mini Studded Leather Shoulder Bag Siedrés $510 see on moda operandi This handle alone is worth the splurge, but stay for the clustered studs.

Oskan Moon Shoulder Bag Isabel Marant $639 $990 see on farfetch Isabel Marant has studs on lock, and they always feel fresh in her capable and very French hands.

Jade Studded Leather Flats Chloé $668 $995 see on mytheresa The Chloé fantasy just got a little more affordable, thanks to spring sales.