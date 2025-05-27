Fashion
Try Our Favorite Summer Trend With These 16 Studded Accessories
No tacks required.
Calling all heavy metal lovers: The time has come to embrace a little bling outside your earscape. Studded shoes and bags are nothing new; in fact, the trend has consistently shown up on runways for about five years now, but we’re feeling the push toward grommets more than ever this year. Maybe it’s the none-the-wiser girls pushing rusty pushpins through their Havaianas on TikTok, or maybe the great Valentino studded tote bag has made its way into the hands of capable, trend-selling it girls, but we’re ready to meet the moment.
There’s a few avenues into the trend, either via boho-leaning pieces from Chloé and Isabel Marant, or tougher, Hot Topic-skewing shoes from Toga Pulla and Abra. Either way, we’ve already spotted studs on the likes of Bella Hadid, Amelia Gray, and Alexa Chung this year. To channel it and make it your own, we’ve rounded up our 16 favorites on the market below, making sure to capitalize on the start of spring sales (and our favorite indie brands).
Affordable, easy to wear, and ready to be stuffed in your carry-on.
This belt comes in enough colors to pick up a few, and we’re partial to the brown.
Another studded belt (peak belt who?) that will sit low on the hips, preferably over a black jersey dress.
Chloé girls, eat your heart out (for a fraction of the price).
Minimal, comfortable, and go with basically anything.
An ideal size to sling on your shoulder and enough metal to attract attention as to not get lost in a crowd.
These feel destined for a vacation photo from an anonymous beach you’d prefer to gatekeep.
A city-ready style that could go to the Cowboy Carter tour, or just a Thursday-night drink.
A favorite brand of ours that is often imitated, yet the original still does it best.
Named after Dua? Who knows. These are music-festival go-tos that will never go out of style.
A lip-gloss-ID-pressed-powder-sized bag in a creamsicle color to offset your otherwise plain, neutral partying ‘fits.
This handle alone is worth the splurge, but stay for the clustered studs.
Isabel Marant has studs on lock, and they always feel fresh in her capable and very French hands.
Call me Gabbriette, you’re so inspired... to wear goth-girl ballet flats.
The Chloé fantasy just got a little more affordable, thanks to spring sales.
A hefty price tag that comes with the knowledge we’ll probably see Alexa Chung or Sophie Thatcher wear these in months to come.