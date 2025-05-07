Bella Hadid’s Supermodel Style In 5 Outfit Equations

Bella Hadid is the supermodel of our generation, even though in recent years she’s stepped away from her role as the face of fashion and settled more into her current perfumer-cowgirl-budding-actress profession. She’s always dressed with an innate sense of who she is, outfitting those infamous curves in denim, short skirts, halter-neck tops, and bias-cut vintage dresses with four-digit price tags. We’re tapping into her more recent style, with a focus on daytime pieces with some evening options mixed in. Since she’s fully embraced her rodeo destiny, we’ve noticed more neutral sets and lots of leather boots, but her constants are mini sunglasses, It designer bags, and that million-dollar-contract-winning smile. Below, we’ve parsed her ‘fits into five categories and provided shoppable options.

A Bodycon Going-Out Dress & Piled-On Accessories

The drama of a bangle cannot be understated. When Bella keeps the dress simple, she makes up for it with every accessory stacked. In fact, you’re probably missing an earring or cuff when recreating this.

A Vintage Sizzler & Y2K Accessories

Bella’s extensive secondhand archive is the envy of many a resale fiend, and she knows how to stay on-theme with coordinating accessories from the same era. See: Her mini Gianni Versace yellow dress with vintage Chanel pumps and an early-2000s tinted shade. Not everything has to be from the same exact year, but keep the pieces all generally at least ten years old.

Leather Sandwiching

Make like a good sandwich artist by layering leather on top with leather below (shoes), and placing something casual and flowy in between. Oh, and opt for a leather bag, too.

A Scooped Top, Classic Denim & Pointed-Toe Shoes

A recent off-duty, between-car-and-door staple that includes shoulder-and-décolletage bearing, your favorite worn-in light-wash jeans, and a simple heel that peeks out just so from the jeans.

A Tan Matching Set & Quirky Eyewear

This one is borrowed from the boys a bit. Her favorite neutrals are brown and tan, and these sets can be cinched in for a girly effect and paired with heels, or worn over a tank top and slouched over boots. The real key is spicy sunglasses.