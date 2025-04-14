Diggzy / Backgrid

23 Under-$500 Bags For Spring

Including this ideally sized top-handle handbag, as seen on Laura Harrier.

by Kevin LeBlanc
The first taste of true spring fashion came last week via the great celebrity pilgrimage to California — for both Coachella and H&M’s blowout mini-festival. We saw lots of covetable handbags on girls like Charli xcx and Alex Consani — but theirs have price tags that include commas. We may be able to splurge once every decade on a several-thousand-dollar handbag, but with the tariffs of it all placing a giant question mark over every Ssense order for the foreseeable future, we’re looking for clutches, shoulder bags, and totes that won’t break the bank or require a Klarna plan.

Lucky for us, there’s still options for turning a look, whether you want to embrace the colors of the moment like chocolate brown or butter yellow (the former is on its way out, while the latter has surprising staying power) or go full Kendall-Jenner timeless. There’s some obvious selections and some that might strike you as too colorful for your sensibilities. But, as we saw on the spring runways (and in the hands of Rihanna), sometimes a funky bag is just what a plain outfit calls for. Here are 23 selections under $500 to round out your outfit equating for the warmer months to (hopefully, please) come.

Shoulder Bag in Cowhide Print
H&M
$29.99
see on h&m

The animal-print-mania is naturally extending to handbags, and we haven’t seen one comparable to this cowhide situation.

Boat and Tote, Open-Top
L.L. Bean
$34.95
see on ll bean

It bears repeating: The Boat and Tote is the superior carryall for the beach (and life in general). Go for the long straps if you plan on walking miles or bringing this on your tropical getaway.

Metal-Detail Shoulder Bag
Zara
$49.90
see on zara

The Chloé-girl effect is now available at Zara for a much more pleasing price.

Bow Bag
petit moments
$70
see on revolve

Put a bow on your ballet sneakers and bags this summer.

Fika Bag in Cream
Stand Oil
$130
see on stand oil

This brand just had a New York popup, so we will surely see lots of their trendy, hardware-forward pieces in the hands of downtown darlings very soon.

Black & White Bobbie Bag
Hai
$135
see on ssense

Polka dots are another sweeping trend for 2025, and this more constellation-style take doesn’t scream patterned.

Rhinestone-Embroidered Handbag
Mango
$160
see on mango

A wedding-guest accessory to get in a dose of shimmer without taking over the entire wedding party.

Sebastien Basket Bag
Rouje
$195
see on rouje

This is actually the closet approximation to Jane Birkin-ifying your wardrobe, five-digit price-tag luxury bags be damned.

Blue Dual Chain Bag
Marc Jacobs
$295
see on ssense

Powder blue is hanging in there as a covetable accessory color in 2025, and this chain bag is an Amelia Gray-approved choice.

Hannah Shoulder Bag in Silver
Reformation x Devon Lee Carlson
$298
see on reformation

Devon Lee struck gold — er, silver — with her Reformation collab, and this bag in particular is destined for a late-night walk along the river with your bar crush.

Clay Clutch in Black Suede
Flattered
$325
see on flattered

After seeing Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner wear clutches recently, we’re reconsidering their spot in our closet. Try suede and black to keep it discreet.

Harlow Bag in Pale Jade
Staud
$325
see on staud

Staud is the best bang for your buck when it comes to affordable bags, and this jade green is unique yet can act as a neutral.

Red Soft Baguette Bag
MARGESHERWOOD
$345
see on ssense

The east-west of it all isn’t going anywhere, and this Korean-founded brand based on Gwyneth Paltrow’s character in The Talented Mr. Ripley (yes, really) offers trendy, minimal takes on classics you’ll be happy to swipe for.

Mini Sequin Shopper
JW Anderson
$355
see on moda operandi

The sensory experience this bag will give you will make up for the hour-long bus ride to the beach you endure.

Brown Lune Bag
Aesther Ekme
$357
$615
see on ssense

For The Row lovers, we bring you the geometric stylings of Aesther Ekme, who don’t require a mortgage on your rented apartment for a purse.

Neiti Duo Polar
Polène
$360
see on polène

Polène, as pretentious as the stores may seem, actually has great prices. This ice-blue suggestion of a bag meant only for your ID, lipgloss of choice, and key fob.

Black Folder Brot Bag
OSOI
$370
see on ssense

We’re picturing this bag on our shoulders for Charli xcx’s Brooklyn concerts happening in late April.

Mona Bag
Siedres x REVOLVE
$395
see on revolve

Butter yellow, studs, bandana motif: What trends doesn’t this bag hit?

Play-Shoulder Bag in Glossy Print
Diesel
$395
see on diesel

If you’re a Knockdown Center rat or generally Bushwick-leaning club kid, Diesel has you covered this spring.

Large Leather Basket in Lime
Liffner
$450
see on liffner

Our official must-have city-schlep tote. The color is just weird enough to catch eyes, yet not so neon that you can’t wear it with your summer staples.

Nolita Large Stud Trim Hobo Shoulder Bag
Michael Kors
$458
see on michael kors

Another boho-leaning bag that can also make itself useful during those sweltering office days.

Calella Raffia Tote Bag in Black
HEREU
$477
see on luisa via roma

A beach tote that can also double as a summer laptop carrier (aka work bag).

Chain Tabby Shoulder Bag in Silver/Black
Coach
$495
see on coach

Last but certainly not least, every color of Coach’s Chain Tabby is summer-ready, but take cues from Laura Harrier and stick to basics.