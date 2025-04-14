Fashion
23 Under-$500 Bags For Spring
Including this ideally sized top-handle handbag, as seen on Laura Harrier.
The first taste of true spring fashion came last week via the great celebrity pilgrimage to California — for both Coachella and H&M’s blowout mini-festival. We saw lots of covetable handbags on girls like Charli xcx and Alex Consani — but theirs have price tags that include commas. We may be able to splurge once every decade on a several-thousand-dollar handbag, but with the tariffs of it all placing a giant question mark over every Ssense order for the foreseeable future, we’re looking for clutches, shoulder bags, and totes that won’t break the bank or require a Klarna plan.
Lucky for us, there’s still options for turning a look, whether you want to embrace the colors of the moment like chocolate brown or butter yellow (the former is on its way out, while the latter has surprising staying power) or go full Kendall-Jenner timeless. There’s some obvious selections and some that might strike you as too colorful for your sensibilities. But, as we saw on the spring runways (and in the hands of Rihanna), sometimes a funky bag is just what a plain outfit calls for. Here are 23 selections under $500 to round out your outfit equating for the warmer months to (hopefully, please) come.
The animal-print-mania is naturally extending to handbags, and we haven’t seen one comparable to this cowhide situation.
It bears repeating: The Boat and Tote is the superior carryall for the beach (and life in general). Go for the long straps if you plan on walking miles or bringing this on your tropical getaway.
The Chloé-girl effect is now available at Zara for a much more pleasing price.
This brand just had a New York popup, so we will surely see lots of their trendy, hardware-forward pieces in the hands of downtown darlings very soon.
Polka dots are another sweeping trend for 2025, and this more constellation-style take doesn’t scream patterned.
A wedding-guest accessory to get in a dose of shimmer without taking over the entire wedding party.
This is actually the closet approximation to Jane Birkin-ifying your wardrobe, five-digit price-tag luxury bags be damned.
Powder blue is hanging in there as a covetable accessory color in 2025, and this chain bag is an Amelia Gray-approved choice.
Devon Lee struck gold — er, silver — with her Reformation collab, and this bag in particular is destined for a late-night walk along the river with your bar crush.
After seeing Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner wear clutches recently, we’re reconsidering their spot in our closet. Try suede and black to keep it discreet.
Staud is the best bang for your buck when it comes to affordable bags, and this jade green is unique yet can act as a neutral.
The east-west of it all isn’t going anywhere, and this Korean-founded brand based on Gwyneth Paltrow’s character in The Talented Mr. Ripley (yes, really) offers trendy, minimal takes on classics you’ll be happy to swipe for.
The sensory experience this bag will give you will make up for the hour-long bus ride to the beach you endure.
For The Row lovers, we bring you the geometric stylings of Aesther Ekme, who don’t require a mortgage on your rented apartment for a purse.
Polène, as pretentious as the stores may seem, actually has great prices. This ice-blue suggestion of a bag meant only for your ID, lipgloss of choice, and key fob.
We’re picturing this bag on our shoulders for Charli xcx’s Brooklyn concerts happening in late April.
Butter yellow, studs, bandana motif: What trends doesn’t this bag hit?
If you’re a Knockdown Center rat or generally Bushwick-leaning club kid, Diesel has you covered this spring.
Our official must-have city-schlep tote. The color is just weird enough to catch eyes, yet not so neon that you can’t wear it with your summer staples.
Another boho-leaning bag that can also make itself useful during those sweltering office days.
A beach tote that can also double as a summer laptop carrier (aka work bag).
Last but certainly not least, every color of Coach’s Chain Tabby is summer-ready, but take cues from Laura Harrier and stick to basics.