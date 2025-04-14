23 Under-$500 Bags For Spring

The first taste of true spring fashion came last week via the great celebrity pilgrimage to California — for both Coachella and H&M’s blowout mini-festival. We saw lots of covetable handbags on girls like Charli xcx and Alex Consani — but theirs have price tags that include commas. We may be able to splurge once every decade on a several-thousand-dollar handbag, but with the tariffs of it all placing a giant question mark over every Ssense order for the foreseeable future, we’re looking for clutches, shoulder bags, and totes that won’t break the bank or require a Klarna plan.

Lucky for us, there’s still options for turning a look, whether you want to embrace the colors of the moment like chocolate brown or butter yellow (the former is on its way out, while the latter has surprising staying power) or go full Kendall-Jenner timeless. There’s some obvious selections and some that might strike you as too colorful for your sensibilities. But, as we saw on the spring runways (and in the hands of Rihanna), sometimes a funky bag is just what a plain outfit calls for. Here are 23 selections under $500 to round out your outfit equating for the warmer months to (hopefully, please) come.

Boat and Tote, Open-Top L.L. Bean $34.95 see on ll bean It bears repeating: The Boat and Tote is the superior carryall for the beach (and life in general). Go for the long straps if you plan on walking miles or bringing this on your tropical getaway.

Fika Bag in Cream Stand Oil $130 see on stand oil This brand just had a New York popup, so we will surely see lots of their trendy, hardware-forward pieces in the hands of downtown darlings very soon.

Black & White Bobbie Bag Hai $135 see on ssense Polka dots are another sweeping trend for 2025, and this more constellation-style take doesn’t scream patterned.

Rhinestone-Embroidered Handbag Mango $160 see on mango A wedding-guest accessory to get in a dose of shimmer without taking over the entire wedding party.

Sebastien Basket Bag Rouje $195 see on rouje This is actually the closet approximation to Jane Birkin-ifying your wardrobe, five-digit price-tag luxury bags be damned.

Blue Dual Chain Bag Marc Jacobs $295 see on ssense Powder blue is hanging in there as a covetable accessory color in 2025, and this chain bag is an Amelia Gray-approved choice.

Hannah Shoulder Bag in Silver Reformation x Devon Lee Carlson $298 see on reformation Devon Lee struck gold — er, silver — with her Reformation collab, and this bag in particular is destined for a late-night walk along the river with your bar crush.

Harlow Bag in Pale Jade Staud $325 see on staud Staud is the best bang for your buck when it comes to affordable bags, and this jade green is unique yet can act as a neutral.

Red Soft Baguette Bag MARGESHERWOOD $345 see on ssense The east-west of it all isn’t going anywhere, and this Korean-founded brand based on Gwyneth Paltrow’s character in The Talented Mr. Ripley (yes, really) offers trendy, minimal takes on classics you’ll be happy to swipe for.

Mini Sequin Shopper JW Anderson $355 see on moda operandi The sensory experience this bag will give you will make up for the hour-long bus ride to the beach you endure.

Brown Lune Bag Aesther Ekme $357 $615 see on ssense For The Row lovers, we bring you the geometric stylings of Aesther Ekme, who don’t require a mortgage on your rented apartment for a purse.

Neiti Duo Polar Polène $360 see on polène Polène, as pretentious as the stores may seem, actually has great prices. This ice-blue suggestion of a bag meant only for your ID, lipgloss of choice, and key fob.

Black Folder Brot Bag OSOI $370 see on ssense We’re picturing this bag on our shoulders for Charli xcx’s Brooklyn concerts happening in late April.

Mona Bag Siedres x REVOLVE $395 see on revolve Butter yellow, studs, bandana motif: What trends doesn’t this bag hit?

Play-Shoulder Bag in Glossy Print Diesel $395 see on diesel If you’re a Knockdown Center rat or generally Bushwick-leaning club kid, Diesel has you covered this spring.

Large Leather Basket in Lime Liffner $450 see on liffner Our official must-have city-schlep tote. The color is just weird enough to catch eyes, yet not so neon that you can’t wear it with your summer staples.

Nolita Large Stud Trim Hobo Shoulder Bag Michael Kors $458 see on michael kors Another boho-leaning bag that can also make itself useful during those sweltering office days.

Calella Raffia Tote Bag in Black HEREU $477 see on luisa via roma A beach tote that can also double as a summer laptop carrier (aka work bag).