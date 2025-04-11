H&M-Chella Was An It-Girl Festival

It’s mid-April, which can only mean one thing: Terrible weather. No, we obviously mean the start of festival season, kicking off strong with Coachella. The girls are making their way into the desert in Revolve-led caravans, private helicopters, and by way of some prefestival festivities in Los Angeles, like The White Lotus’ finale party and a night of music with names that rival the Coachella lineup. A few other brands held down the fort in New York while the majority of the kids are playing with summer styling out in Indio. Here’s the best party photos you missed in your social-media-algorithm mixup.

Lacoste Settles Down On 5th Avenue

Lacoste has been busy this year: They hosted their Paris Fashion Week show, quickly brought a few friends of the brand to the Miami Open for some tennis, and now are planting more roots in New York with a ginormous store on 5th Avenue a stone’s throw away from Rockefeller Center. In true it-brand style, they brought out a diverse crew all clad in the brand’s runway collection, including Joan Smalls, Ella Emhoff, and Gavin Casalegno.

Ella Emhoff, Pelagia Kolotouros Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Joan Smalls, Antoni Porowski Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Pelagia Kolotouros, Gavin Casalegno, Cheyanne Casalengo Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Alexander Roth, Alaire Thomas, Jordan Rand, Ludwig Hurtado Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

H&M’s Minichella Takes DTLA By Storm

H&M smartly capitalized on everyone arriving to Los Angeles a few days before Coachella for administrative purposes (pre-desert spray tan, manicures, the works) and threw their own music festival in honor of their ‘70s-leaning Spring/Summer 2025 collection. It was not some casual midweek performance: The lineup included Robyn, Jamie xx, Doechii, and PinkPantheress, with three stages across the indoor/outdoor space. Oh, and they dressed just about everyone, including NYLON cover girl Tyla, Alex Consani, Gabbriette, Tinashe, Laufey, Maddie Ziegler, and the Rinna-Hamlin girls.

Amelia Gray, Lisa Rinna, Delilah Belle Hamlin BFA Gabbriette BFA Dakota Fanning BFA Doechii BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Christian Louboutin Wears Their Sunglasses At Night

The brand’s ultraluxe eyewear offerings got their first post-sunset outing at fashion-people mainstay The Nines, where guests including Francesca Scorsese and Law Roach were treated to a Chloe Flower piano set and Isabella Massenet on the decks.