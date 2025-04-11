The Most Compelling Nail Color Is Also The Easiest

This week, the synchronicity was strong, and the struggle to come up with definitive celebrity beauty trends for your consideration, however nano, was less Sisyphean than usual. For hair, the think tank came up with slick topknots for both Gigi Hadid and Larsen Thompson — with that crucial millennial face-framing piece. For nails, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Gabbriette proposed an elegant solution to choosing a polish shade: Match it to your aubergine Saint Laurent bandage gown, green Tove dress, or silver H&M bralette.

A few wild cards, however, went their own way with antennae brows and a dusty purple bob — which might not fall neatly under the category of pattern recognition but sure does make things loads more exciting. See the week’s best in celebrity beauty ahead.

Tyla’s Curly Crop Marc Patrick/BFA.com I will never stop espousing the versatility of short hair. For her recent NYLON cover shoot, the artist’s curls were styled into a wet-look mullet-y shape with side-parted fringe, but for a recent H&M event, she switched it up with some height and volume to amplify the ‘90s vibe.

Hailey Bieber’s Nightshade Nails Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images After years of one shade on each finger and anything-goes art/3D embellishments/entire figurine collections, it’s refreshing to pare it way back, no?

Gabbriette’s Matchy-Matchy Mani Marc Patrick/BFA.com Same here — coordinating your nail polish to your outfit does take foresight, but that’s kind of the whole point (the point is a considered, getting-ready-for-prom feeling).

Kendall Jenner’s Tonal Tips BFA, Jason Sean Weiss Three’s a trend (and a slight variation on the theme by staying within the same color family but with a not-exact shade match).

Peggy Gou’s For-The-Night Mauve Bob Jenny Arrowsmith I’m fairly certain this is a wig, but that only makes it more fun. Even better that it’s the complementary color to the DJ’s sea moss DANZ suede ‘fit.

Julia Fox’s Divine Drag Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Divine as in Harris Glenn Milstead. We deemed Ms. Fox’s band of Marni misfits the winners of a recent red carpet, but the makeup — at once a caricature and historical — really makes it.

Gigi Hadid’s Crucial Updo Tweak NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images That little pulled-out piece might not feel so revolutionary, but it kind of is in the too-long reign of the full slick-back (harsh on those of us with potato-head tendencies)...