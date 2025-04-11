Beauty
The Most Compelling Nail Color Is Also The Easiest
Gabbriette, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, all in one week.
This week, the synchronicity was strong, and the struggle to come up with definitive celebrity beauty trends for your consideration, however nano, was less Sisyphean than usual. For hair, the think tank came up with slick topknots for both Gigi Hadid and Larsen Thompson — with that crucial millennial face-framing piece. For nails, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Gabbriette proposed an elegant solution to choosing a polish shade: Match it to your aubergine Saint Laurent bandage gown, green Tove dress, or silver H&M bralette.
A few wild cards, however, went their own way with antennae brows and a dusty purple bob — which might not fall neatly under the category of pattern recognition but sure does make things loads more exciting. See the week’s best in celebrity beauty ahead.
Tyla’s Curly Crop
I will never stop espousing the versatility of short hair. For her recent NYLON cover shoot, the artist’s curls were styled into a wet-look mullet-y shape with side-parted fringe, but for a recent H&M event, she switched it up with some height and volume to amplify the ‘90s vibe.
Hailey Bieber’s Nightshade Nails
After years of one shade on each finger and anything-goes art/3D embellishments/entire figurine collections, it’s refreshing to pare it way back, no?
Gabbriette’s Matchy-Matchy Mani
Same here — coordinating your nail polish to your outfit does take foresight, but that’s kind of the whole point (the point is a considered, getting-ready-for-prom feeling).
Kendall Jenner’s Tonal Tips
Three’s a trend (and a slight variation on the theme by staying within the same color family but with a not-exact shade match).
Peggy Gou’s For-The-Night Mauve Bob
I’m fairly certain this is a wig, but that only makes it more fun. Even better that it’s the complementary color to the DJ’s sea moss DANZ suede ‘fit.
Julia Fox’s Divine Drag
Divine as in Harris Glenn Milstead. We deemed Ms. Fox’s band of Marni misfits the winners of a recent red carpet, but the makeup — at once a caricature and historical — really makes it.
Gigi Hadid’s Crucial Updo Tweak
That little pulled-out piece might not feel so revolutionary, but it kind of is in the too-long reign of the full slick-back (harsh on those of us with potato-head tendencies)...
Larsen Thompson’s Ends-Out Updo
But as seen in the previous slide and here, those few strands can do so much to highlight the face and prevent it from looking so bare (bonus if you’ve got a steady hand for eyeliner).