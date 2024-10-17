Outfit equations are kind of our bread and beurre Bordier around here, so when we’re presented with a new collection or campaign, one of our methods of analysis will be to scan for any novel ways of combining clothes. In Jeon Somi’s edit for REVOLVE, for example, the retailer’s first global ambassador proposes a flirty and very K-pop-idol-ish formula: a cozy knit plus super-abbreviated bottoms in the form of knit hot pants or a disco-croco miniskirt.

Makes sense given that the South Korean-Canadian artist is known for her colorful, outré style (with hair transformations to match), which she says she hopes comes through in her work with REVOLVE, i.e., “infusing her music into creative marketing campaigns, social content, and special appearances,” according to a press release. “Through this partnership, I want to convey my personality through fashion and empower my community to express their individuality,” she says. “It’s important to me that this collaboration resonates with my fans, creating something they will truly enjoy and connect with.”

Below, the “Ice Cream” singer catches up exclusively with NYLON to talk about the Kate Moss outfit her custom REVOLVE look pays homage to, her moto-boot styling trick, and her thoughts on a particularly challenging pair of cutout fishnet leggings.

What were you thinking about when curating your REVOLVE collection? Were there any particular references you had in mind?

When I was originally doing fittings to curate this collection, I made some adjustments [to my custom look] and wanted the sleeves to be really long so I could style them wrinkled up and have fun with it. I wanted it to be lounge-y home wear and something I can still feel good in at home by myself. If I had guests over, I would still look cute. I was inspired by Kate Moss’ outfit at the Glastonbury Festival where she wore a lounge-y top styled with a belt and rain boots.

Matt Cardy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

How does this collection reflect your personal style?

When I’m wearing moto boots, I always wear long over-the-knee socks and wrinkle them. I enjoy adding wrinkles because it gives a cute and cozy look with a hint of femininity. I tried all the pieces and truly chose my favorites to curate the collection. It was very hard because REVOLVE has so many options to choose from.

There's a fun juxtaposition within the collection between cozy knits on top and super-short bottoms — what was the thinking behind that?

First of all, thank you for calling my day-to-day normal look a fun juxtaposition. That’s fancy. I normally enjoy wearing bigger oversized tops with shorts or tight bottoms. Now that it's the fall season, I like to dress warm up top and free the legs.

1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

One of the more interesting pieces you pulled are the cutout leggings — how would you style them?

If someone were to meet me sitting down, they would notice that my top looks cozy and comfortable, which gives a vulnerable feel, but as soon as I get up they would sense my confidence and attitude. I wanted the outfit to have a bit of edge to it, which is why I was so drawn to the cutouts and shapes. At first sight, it could look sporty, but once I tried them on, I had the mood switch to sexy.