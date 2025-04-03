Alex Consani, Anok Yai & Imaan Hammam Are GapStudio Girls

Spring’s vicissitudes bring a level of frustration to dressing that is only broken when it’s finally 60 degrees the majority of the week. Until then, though, we’re considering rain boots, layering pieces, and other essentials to get through. Fashion, as ever, is meeting the moment with a few collections of sporty shoes and separates, plus some reworked American sportswear from the mind of Zac Posen. Keep scrolling to see the collections we’ll be wearing later this month.

GapStudio Is Here

Mario Sorrenti

We’ve been tracking Zac Posen’s new vibe for Gap ever since Anne Hathaway shut down Rome in his cotton-poplin corset dress, and now his first full vision for the brand’s elevated line is here. Expect well-priced dress in the vein of Hathaway’s stunner, plus denim, khaki, and more denim (not leather) separates that are worthy of a closer look and styling rework.

Reese Cooper Makes Rainproof Uggs

Keith Oshiro

Cooper is an American designer known for his gorpy technical-wear made for city kids who are over unattractive rain gear. He’s bringing his savvy to a line of Gore-Tex Ugg boots that are meant to get dirty, no shearling protective spray necessary. The collection drops on April 11 on reese-cooper.com.

Fendi Asks: Peekaboo Or Baguette?

Courtesy of Fendi

Nara Aziza Smith, ever the classic housewife, is team Peekaboo. We’re here for her bang-forward introduction to the Fendi family.

Irina Shayk Gets Sporty With It

Courtesy of Sporty & Rich Courtesy of Sporty & Rich 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Whether you need a new cycling ‘fit or an unofficial go-to errands sweatshirt, Sporty & Rich’s new Sports drop (pretty self-explanatory) will have you covered. Don’t miss the drop on April 3 at 12 p.m. ET — they tend to go quickly.

Prada Spreads Its Fifth-Avenue Wings

Courtesy of Prada

They’re expanding their footprint on their coveted block of 5th Avenue with a dedicated menswear store, the better for letting the men in your life get lost in while you peruse their weird shoes and runway dresses.

Diesel’s Remaster Capsule Celebrates Their Global DJ Network

DOVE Courtesy of Diesel Physical Therapy Courtesy of Diesel 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The brand’s offerings are already very party-ready, but this line brings the best of concert merch to slinky clothes that will look best when clinging to your body mid-rave. To honor their community, they enlisted 15 DJs from around the world like Japan’s DOVE and New York’s Physical Therapy to hawk the wares.