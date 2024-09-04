PinkPantheress & Le Sserafim Propose Quitting Your Job To Party

PinkPantheress is calling for some pink slips. The pop star surprised listeners on Sept. 4 when she released a collaboration with K-pop superstars Le Sserafim. The party-starting club banger is a sleek night-out anthem, challenging true party girls to quit their jobs to show their devotion to nightlife.

The PinkPantheress version of Le Sserafim’s “Crazy” dropped just a few days after the track’s initial release at the end of August. Just like the original song, “Crazy” pumps up the girlies with an infectious refrain: “All the girls are girling, girling / All the girly girls.” But PinkPantheress adds a couple of new verses to the turn-up bop, including the most enticing proposition for any raver:

If you're down to ride, everyone we know is out tonight / We could leave all our jobs today, maybe it's a secret holiday.

Yes, it’s the second coming of Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” declaration about quitting jobs.

The new version of “Crazy” marks PinkPantheress’ first major collaboration with K-pop idols after having repeatedly expressed her deep love for the genre. “There was one year where I remember I would go to bed upset each day that I know I couldn’t be a K-pop star,” she told i-D. “At the time, I thought you had to be Korean to be a K-pop star. I used to cry myself to sleep, even though I can’t perform like that. I can’t dance at all. Like, I just love watching it.”

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

PinkPantheress has dipped her toe in the genre prior to this release, having been featured alongside Stray Kids’ Hyunkin on a remix of Troye Sivan’s single “Rush,” and producing Yves from LOONA’s release “Loop.” PinkPantheress is currently in the process of teasing her second studio album following the release of its lead single “Turn It Up.”