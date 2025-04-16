Sophie Thatcher Fronts Valentino’s New Campaign Alongside Some Familiar Faces

One of the more exciting front rows at Paris Fashion Week was at Valentino, where Clairo, Parker Posey, and Chappell Roan all brushed shoulders. Our April It Girl Sophie Thatcher was also in attendance, exclusively sitting for the brand’s Winter 2025 show. She just made things editorial-official with the Parisian label as one of the stars of their Fall 2025 campaign, joining top models plus a few faces you may recognize.

Thatcher is a vampy vixen with a timeless energy, which makes her an ideal muse for Alessandro Michele and his vintage-meets-2020s maximalism. Thatcher’s campaign costars include Amelia Gray, bleached eyebrows and all, Lorenzo Zurzolo, an Italian heartthrob, and the starlets of the fashion moment, Kai Schreiber and Scarlett White. Schreiber made her exclusive runway debut at the aforementioned show in March, and at just 16 years old, has already broken into the top echelon of fashion. White is the daughter of Karen Elson and Jack White, who clearly has boho fashion in her blood, and makes her first fashion-campaign foray in the series of Glen Luchford-shot pictures.

Amelia Gray (top left), Lorenzo Zurzolo (bottom left), Sophie Thatcher (bottom right) Courtesy of Valentino

The pictures see a misfit bunch of girls and guys hanging out outside a desert motel, waiting for the bus to pick them up for a day under the sun — dressed in extravagant overcoats and covetable bags. Michele said the campaign is a manifesto for embracing the hidden treasure of day-to-day life: “The everyday is not a backdrop that animates only when the extraordinary steps in. Rather, it’s the secret architecture that supports our presence in the world: a frame of glows and joyful epiphanies enshrined in the little or nothing of our ordinariness.”

Scarlett White (top right), Amelia Gray (middle left), Kai Schreiber (bottom right) Courtesy of Valentino

We’ve been closely documenting the “frame of glows and joyful epiphanies” of Valentino’s new look as it’s appeared on the red carpet, most notably on Oscars night where they dressed the likes of Hari Nef and Charlotte Lawrence, plus some clutch placements on Alexa Chung, Elle Fanning, and Kaia Gerber. While the fashion may feel ultraspecific, it’s clear everyone is invited to the wacky, textural, and matronly table that is Valentino.