Gigi Hadid & Gabbriette Are Rabanne’s Golden Girls & More Party Photos You Missed

It’s a great day to be a party girl. We’re not only covering exciting events in this edition of FOMO, but our very own Lauren McCarthy just documented her Paris Fashion Week soirées, dinners, and early-morning bashes in our first Going-Out Diary. We’ll still be bringing the FOMO when we can, of course, as there are plenty of parties we can’t make it to that are still worthy of your eyeballs. Below, a few gatherings we were at (and some we were not) from a week full of gag-worthy fashion news and smoked salmon blinis.

Rabanne & Gigi Go Golden

Gigi Hadid was fresh off a plane from Paris Fashion Week to stop in at the Million Gold pop-up in Flatiron, where the new Rabanne fragrance was passed around. After a photo op, guests like Gabbriette shuffled into Bar Clemente for drinks and a whiff of the woody, fresh scent.

Gigi Hadid Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock Gabbriette Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock Moses Sumney Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock Deonté Lee/BFA.com/Shutterstock 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Christian Louboutin & Maison Margiela Meet Under A Red Tree

The much-anticipated collaborative collection will hit stores soon, and the two brands celebrated together in Chelsea with a red-lit room full of Tabi-toed, red-bottom shoe wearers like Chase Sui Wonders, Meadow Walker, and Iris Apatow.

Chase Sui Wonders Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Shutterstock Iris Apatow Sansho Scott/BFA.com/Shutterstock Ivy Getty, Meadow Walker Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Shutterstock Talia Ryder Zach Hilty/BFA.com/Shutterstock 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Damson Madder’s Birthday Dinner

The British answer to girly, cozy dressing is now 5 years old, and while they did host a celebration in London, they didn’t want to leave the New York girls out. Friends of the brand like Ella Emhoff and Kitty Lever had a Tribeca dinner, where martinis flowed and one yellow bias-cut silk slip was the clear favorite of the night.

Courtesy of Damson Madder Courtesy of Damson Madder Ella Emhoff Courtesy of Damson Madder Courtesy of Damson Madder 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

La DoubleJ x MOTHER Bring Italy To Los Angeles

MOTHER Denim and La DoubleJ already hosted a celebratory dinner in Paris for their collab, “Ciao Mamma!”, but it wouldn’t be a true MOTHER affair if Los Angeles didn’t get in on the fun. They helped to break in new Italian spot Alba in West Hollywood with a lunch full of patterned skirts, starry denim, and guests like Carolyn Murphy and Gillian Jacobs, who joined JJ Martin in toasting to the most colorful fashion linkup of the year.