Copenhagen Fashion Week just wrapped with a major return to live runway shows. From Ganni’s rooftop-turned-club presentation to a slew of emerging designers being put on the Danish fashion map, the Spring 2022 season was one for the books.

Of course, the city’s best-dressed set delivered on the street style front, giving us plenty of summer-into-fall outfit inspiration. Tailoring was a huge win among the fashion crowd, including trench coats, blazers, vests, and button-down shirts. In true Scandi style, many showgoers layered their looks, adding pops of color and prints, from a statement jacket to a bright handbag. Comfort was also key for the cycling-friendly city, especially when it came to footwear, which ranged from chunky loafers to Nike sneakers and easy slide-on sandals.

As we approach the start of fashion month with New York Fashion Week’s own anticipated IRL return in September, chances are we’ll be seeing plenty of sartorial nods to what everyone wore in Copenhagen.

See the best street style looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2022, below.

