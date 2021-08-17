7 Emerging Designers To Know From Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2022

Opening up Copenhagen Fashion Week with a live metal band, (Di)vision sent a diverse cast of models down the runway wearing its signature upcycled pieces. Think patchwork pants and dresses with cutouts, the classic workwear jacket reinvented, and plaid shirts and dresses stitched together to create interesting textures that truly stand out.

The label was founded in 2018 by Nanna Wick and Simon Wick. “Almost everything we make needs to be surplus in some way,” Wick tells NYLON. “We want to create a greener world, but we are self-aware enough to know that we work in an industry that is one of the biggest sinners when it comes to pollution. We already have more than enough fabrics in the world for us to work with, that’s the reason we try to use the materials we already have.”