NYLON's 11 End-Of-Summer Party Essentials

While some consider August the end of all fun, the dog days of summer aren’t truly over until the final rager of the season: Labor Day weekend. Whether you’re looking to end it on a quiet note or in full “365” party-girl mode, your summer 2024 deserves to go out in style.

Below, NYLON curated a list of must-have party essentials with which to close out the hot months, from beach-to-club wardrobe staples to barware sure to impress even your most highbrow of friends. So before you hop on the Jitney back from your seasonal stint in Montauk, read on for the 11 items every It girl needs for that final summer soirée.

Arlo Cocktail Shaker Anthropologie $58 See on Anthropologie This pastel cocktail shaker is not only incredibly cute, but also gives off the appearance that this isn’t your first negroni-making rodeo (even if it is).

Mesh Swim Mini Dress KHY $66 See on KHY Kylie Jenner’s KHY saves the day (yet again) with a mesh mini dress that works at the beach and the club.

Custom Shot Glasses Etsy $27 See on Etsy To master the art of throwing a good party, you must first master the art of making custom merch for said party. Brat-inspired or not, these fun shot glasses up the ante when you’re throwing it back.

SoundLink Max Portable Speaker Bose $399 See on Amazon With Bose’s latest and ingenious portable Bluetooth speaker, it’s never been easier to throw on a playlist and boast the sound quality and deep bass of an actual nightclub.

Nail Graffiti Pen KIKI World $29 See on KIKI World Disco nails drawn on at the party? Say less. KIKI World’s newest graffiti pens make it possible to freshen up your mani at the drop of a hat, whether you’re in an Uber en route to the function or waiting in line for the bathroom.

El Cielo Tequila Patrón $120 See on Patrón What do you call a spirit that pairs well in a martini, negroni, or spritz, and goes down smooth over ice? Versatile. With a naturally smooth and sweet flavor profile, Patrón’s El Cielo tequila is the ultimate summer beverage, whether mixed in a cocktail or neat with a slice of orange.

Built-In USB-C Ultra Slim Portable Charger Miisso $32 See on Amazon If you didn’t pack a portable charger, did you even go out? Opt for a built-in USB-C power bank that comes with all the necessary cables and can even power up to three smartphones at once.

Backtrack Sunglasses Dezi $89 See on Dezi Whether you’re trying to go incognito into the wee hours of the night or want to subtly check out other partygoers, Dezi’s latest collection of oversized sunnies has you covered.