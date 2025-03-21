Spring Hair Idea: Pierce Your Braided Updo Like FKA Twigs

Fresh off of a month of of head-turning front row looks at Paris Fashion Week, the celebrities are keeping their beauty looks going strong. The iHeartRadio Music Awards saw Lady Gaga taking notes from Alex Consani’s blurred red lips, while Doechii delivered the protective style inspiration we need for the warmer temps. Another spring hair refresh idea: Lindsay Lohan’s new ashy blonde, which her colorist dubbed “almond milk hair.” Meanwhile, FKA Twigs put her own Twigs twist on the classic mullet for her Eusexua tour. Keep reading for the best beauty looks of the week.

Lindsay Lohan’s Almond Milk Hair With the help of celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, Lindsay Lohan traded her signature red for “almond milk” blonde. This creamy shade with ashy undertones adds warmth to the face and is easier to maintain than last year’s platinum.

Lady Gaga’s Blotted Lips Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Say bye to harsh lines because Lady Gaga has leaned into the blot. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Gaga’s tomato-red lipstick was softly faded around the edges. All you need to recreate is your favorite red lipstick — apply, blot, then blur the edges.

Doechii’s Braided Bangs Savion Washington/WireImage/Getty Images For anyone who thought wearing braids meant you couldn’t rock a bang, Doechii just proved you wrong. At the same awards show, the rapper wore cornrow braids that cascaded down as a face-framing bang, with the rest of her hair pulled into a high bun.

Muni Long’s Swirled Beehive Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images Muni Long arrived looking like an r&b star straight out of the ‘90s with a coiffed updo, brown lip liner, and perfectly-arched brows.

FKA Twigs’ Pierced Braids For the opening night of her Eusexua tour, FKA Twigs’ hairstylist Louis Souvestre styled her braids into a mullet-like shape, with the back cornrowed into long flowing braids and delicate gold piercings interwoven throughout. With summer on the way, protective styles will be making a comeback, and this style allows for length without the heaviness of a full set of knotless braids.

Rachel Zegler’s Disney Princess Waves Rachel Zegler is taking the method dressing assignment seriously during the press tour for her upcoming movie, Snow White. With her soft princess-like waves and red bow, she’s giving Disney princess mixed with Old Hollywood royalty.

Dove Cameron’s Hyper-Shine Smoky Eye To spice up a basic smoky eye and match her shimmery top, Dove Cameron’s makeup artist Kale Teter added ultra-fine silver glitter across her lid for a futuristic effect. Try e.l.f. cosmetics Duochrome Liquid Eyeshadow in Venus Envy to recreate the look.

Jade Thirwall’s Milky Mani