FKA Twigs Stomps Around Paris In Rhino Shoes

After a sleepy few weeks of January, we’re back, baby. A few key points from the week: Timothée Chalamet, True Religion streetwear god, is now a two-time Oscar nominee at 29 years old; Men’s Fashion Week in Paris has kicked off what will be an extensive stint of shows culminating with womenswear runways a month or so from now; and a lot of great music is headed our way, starting with rave connoisseur FKA Twigs. She was spotted at the Rick Owens show wearing a Prince-esque pompadour and some accordion-looking shoes. For more on that and other essential fashion news, keep reading.

Balenciaga (Still) Wants You To Buy Heeled Sneakers

Their Monday sneaker is the early-in-the-week inspiration you need to not wear your laziest shoes. However, if the hybrid sneak-heels give you the ick, there’s regular versions in black, white, and pink.

DIESEL❤️VES TIMBERLAND Has Eco-Conscious Flannels For Every Body

All the covetable flannel-denim hybrids (flemin? dannel?) are made from both brands’ unsold stock. No overproduction here, just sturdy shirting we could picture Rihanna wearing.

Laura Andraschko Has Her Own Ideas About Après-Ski

Her show in Paris on Jan. 22 during Men’s Fashion Week involved frilly panties with “St. Moritz” stamped on the front, plus forever muse Lindsey Wixon in a fur-trimmed party dress and bold-shouldered puffer.

FKA Twigs Shows Us What The Eusexua Dress Code Is

On the eve of her third studio album’s release, Twigs has been hitting the streets of New York and Paris to flex her idiosyncratic style. If you snagged tickets to one of her raves, take cues and invest in any of the following: strappy bra tops, any face paint you can find, rhino heels from Rick Owens, and a razor to perfect your mohawk.

Taylor Zakhar Perez Is Lacoste’s Latest Underwear Boy

Everyone say thank you, Lacoste.

Willy’s In Paris!

While us lowly American editors will miss Willy Chavarria’s show in New York, we’re happy to see him leveling up and showing during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. He’s celebrating by releasing a Paris-only collection of Adidas wares. If I was lucky enough to be in town, I’d get these sweats.