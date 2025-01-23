Entertainment
All The New Music Coming In 2025
Taylor and Beyoncé embrace the mystery, and Addison Rae prepares for domination.
In a year of uncertainty, one thing we can count on is a constant stream erupting from the chimney at the bop-making factory. Although 2024 was a jam-packed year of albums from A-listers and indie sweethearts alike, music lovers are already bracing for an equally exciting 2025. Below, we dive into everything we know about 15 of our most anticipated albums, from Lana Del Rey’s country moment to manifested returns from Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.
FKA twigs
Techno, dance-floor makeouts, and sweaty raves in Prague inspired twigs’ upcoming third album EUSEXUA, her first full-length release since 2019’s Magdalene. In an Instagram post, she described the record as her “opus” and “a pin at the centre of the core of my artist.” Accordingly, the leading title track (which dropped in August) is a thesis statement demanding togetherness in the name of psychedelic trance. Its music video previews the carnal and hypnotic choreography defining this era — and makes a strong case for returning to the office.
Release date: Jan. 24
Tate McRae
Tate McRae’s rise has long been prophesied by in-the-know pop heads who can recognize a trained-dancer pedigree when they see it. For that reason, the 21-year-old’s past two banner years felt like an arrival. On her third album So Close to What, arriving Feb. 21, the Canadian singer seems to be leaning into the slick, DGAF, hot-girl aesthetic she cultivated on “Exes” and “Greedy.” Lead single “It’s OK I’m OK” elicited well-deserved comparisons to Y2K-era Britney Spears.
Release date: Feb. 21
Lisa
Alter Ego already feels like a perfect title for LISA’s debut solo album (dropping Feb. 28), considering every track we’ve heard thus far represents a different facet of the Blackpink rapper’s identity. On the Tame Impala-sampling “Rockstar,” she’s a hyperconfident international celeb; on the girl-powered Rosalía collab “New Woman,” she reveals chameleonic trap-music powers; and “Moonlit Floor (Kiss Me)” blew up her spot as a hopeless romantic with a soft spot for Sixpence None the Richer.
Release date: Feb. 28
Banks
Ten years after the release of her debut album Goddess, Banks is billing her upcoming fifth record, Off With Her Head, as a return to alt-pop form. In addition to reuniting with producers and musicians who shaped her initial sound, she’s recruited some new collaborators like Doechii, who matches her spite level on “I Hate Your Ex-Girlfriend.”
Release date: Feb. 28
Japanese Breakfast
Lead singer Michelle Zauner’s search for meaning inspired the gloomy direction of Japanese Breakfast’s first album in three years, fittingly titled For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women). The record is perfectly slotted to usher in sad-girl spring, revolving around themes of temptation and fear of failure, topped off by an unexpected collaboration with actor Jeff Bridges.
Release date: March 21
Lana Del Rey
The wait for Lana Del Rey’s 10th album — a gone-country turn originally set for September 2024 — has felt more like a bumpy dirt path than a picturesque backroad. Nevertheless, when the illustrious songwriter commits to a concept, she delivers. After confirming a headlining slot at this year’s Stagecoach, announcing a May 21 release, and teasing a new track called “Henry,” we’re fairly confident that LDR10, now titled The Right Person Will Stay, is hitching its wagon to a summer drop.
Release date: May 21
Beyoncé
Beyoncé taught a masterclass in genre reinvention and Black music history with Renaissance and Cowboy Carter, the first two chapters in her ongoing album trilogy. And while “rock album” is the leading theory for its final Act III, we won’t know anything until Queen Bey is ready to share with us. That said, signs point to an album cover featuring a horse — and the Beyhive being well-fed.
Release date: TBA
Taylor Swift
Could this be the year Taylor Swift drops Reputation (Taylor’s Version)? The pop star’s track record (and in-depth, Swiftie-led investigations) suggest at least one of her remaining two re-recorded albums is on the calendar for 2025. While her snake-inspired, electro-pop sixth album feels resonant this year — “If a man talks sh*t, then I owe him nothing,” anyone? — we wouldn’t be surprised if she zags with her version of 2006’s Taylor Swift or a top-secret, unexpected Travis Kelce-inspired third thing.
Release date: TBA
Addison Rae
If all is just in the world, this will be the year Addison Rae ascends the throne that Gay Twitter has been readying since her 2023 EP AR dropped. After releasing the sensual “Diet Pepsi” and Madonna-esque “Aquamarine” last year, a proper debut album feels like the logical next step, and well-curated collabs with Charli XCX and Arca have us confident in its pop-music-saving potential.
Release date: TBA
Chappell Roan
This may be wishful thinking on our part, considering Chappell Roan is coming off the bedazzled heels of a meteoric year. Still, the Midwest princess confirmed she and go-to producer Dan Nigro have “five, maybe six” new songs locked and loaded. Plus, fans have already rallied behind “The Subway,” a wailing breakup ballad played on tour last summer, and the unabashed queer country bop “The Giver,” debuted on Saturday Night Live. At the risk of sounding too hot (to go), this followup could be arriving sooner than later.
Release date: TBA
Doechii
After releasing her debut mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, scoring three Grammy nominations, headlining a sold-out tour, and dropping a star-studded, sitcom-inspired “Denial is a River” visual — an early contender for 2025’s best music video — the Doechii hype is real. Thankfully, the Florida rapper has already promised a debut album with “more hits” and a 2025 release.
Release date: TBA
Rosalía
The release of Rosalía’s untitled fourth album feels imminent after the Spanish singer-songwriter confirmed she’s been in the studio. In the wake of MOTOMAMI’s massive success, she’s drawn influence from personal growth, Kate Bush, Janis Joplin, and “reading paper books,” as she told Highsnobiety.
Release date: TBA
Lorde
A Lorde album feels likely after the New Zealander spent 2024 dropping ominous hints via studio pics, emailed newsletters, and blink-and-you’ll-miss-it snippets. Word on the street is the Solar Power singer’s new era was honed alongside producer Jim-E Stack (Caroline Polachek, Kacy Hill, and Dominic Fike). For now, though, this girl stays so confusing.
Release date: TBA
Miley Cyrus
Will Miley Cyrus fix our lives? That seems to be the goal for the newly minted Grammy winner’s ninth album Something Beautiful, dropping later this year. As she told Harper’s Bazaar, the visual and experimental record takes inspo from Pink Floyd’s The Wall and 1995 Thierry Mugler couture, with hopes of medicating “somewhat of a sick culture through music.”
Release date: TBA
Lady Gaga
In true Gaga fashion, Mother Monster is leaning into mystery ahead of LG7, her first pop album since 2020’s Chromatica. Aside from whispers of a Feb. 2025 release and a mysterious countdown, the singer has been tight-lipped about the record, which she says “leaps around genre in a way that’s almost corrupt.” Still, a Coachella headliner slot and lead singles “Die With a Smile” and “Disease” imply a supersized rollout.
Release date: TBA