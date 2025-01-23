This may be wishful thinking on our part, considering Chappell Roan is coming off the bedazzled heels of a meteoric year. Still, the Midwest princess confirmed she and go-to producer Dan Nigro have “five, maybe six” new songs locked and loaded. Plus, fans have already rallied behind “The Subway,” a wailing breakup ballad played on tour last summer, and the unabashed queer country bop “The Giver,” debuted on Saturday Night Live. At the risk of sounding too hot (to go), this followup could be arriving sooner than later.

Release date: TBA