Addison Rae’s “Arcamarine” Is A High-Saturation Fever Dream

After a brief hiatus, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music, because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features six of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Aquamarine/Arcamarine” - Addison Rae & Arca The collab that made the newsroom gasp is very fun, especially with the island-girl factor dialed up to 100 with Arca’s chirpy, songbird-like production. Many great looks, too. — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

“In My Bag” - FLO feat. Glorilla Don’t act shocked if you hear this song everywhere this winter. FLO’s angelic harmonies combined with Glorilla’s fierce verse is a recipe for a hit. — Lindsay Hattrick, senior designer

“last night’s mascara” - Griff I fell in love with this song when Griff started teasing it during the Short n’ Sweet tour, and it’s been on repeat since it dropped. The “Sunday morning” bridge is catnip for every girl who’s ever pined over an ex. — Sarah Ellis, senior entertainment and dating editor, Elite Daily

“Animal” - BENEE A cute bop on the theme of feeling insignificant that, includes, rumor has it, the sound of a now-extinct bird as the outro. — Peng

“Punish” - Ethel Cain A slow burner that deserves patient listening and admiration. —Kevin LeBlanc, style editor