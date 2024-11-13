Addison Rae Announces "Aquamarine" Remix Featuring Arca

Addison Rae has manifested her dream collaboration: On Nov. 13, the pop star announced that a remixed version of her single “Aquamarine” featuring Arca is on its way. Rae’s superfans know that she’s been singing Arca’s praises for years, consistently naming the Venezuelan producer as one of her favorite musicians.

After Rae and Arca announced their joint project, Rae gushing over the remix in an Instagram post. “When I asked Arca if she’d be open or interested in remixing ‘Aqua,’ I knew whatever she’d create would be pure magic,” Rae wrote. “I haven’t stopped listening to it since I was sent the first demo. A manifestation made by me.”

Arca first teased the reworked song during a performance in early November, playing a snippet of “Arcamarine” for her crowd. From that clip, it sounds like the remix will be a bit more sped-up than the original, with thumping club beats added to the production.

Nina Franova/WireImage/Getty Images

An Arca feature has been a long time coming for Rae, who has made her fangirl status known several times in recent years. “I mean, I would love to work with Arca, obviously!” Rae told Vogue of her dream collab back in 2023. “I just love her sound, and I think she’s so cool.”

Turns out, manifestation works — especially if an irresistibly infectious pop banger is involved. Rae’s “Aquamarine” remix featuring Arca will be released Nov. 15.