With her third studio album Eusexua, FKA twigs set out on her most daring experiment yet: capturing the pinnacle of human experience. She came up with the album’s name after immersing herself in the rave culture of Prague, and while that scene is probably best known for thumping beats and scream-y vocals, there’s a softness to twigs’ approach. It’s what she calls “the pussy.”

twigs explained this term to her friend and fellow musician Imogen Heap in an exclusive clip from their upcoming interview as part of Spotify’s “Countdown To” series. In the video, Heap tries to find the words to describe the special secret ingredient in twigs’ music.

“We struggle as people to cope with this kind of boxed, 90-degrees life,” Heap says. “Of like, you must be here on time, and then there’s this thing over here, and you’ve got to try to squeeze it all in a schedule. And that’s what I love about your music; it feels more human, yet it’s got such a... It has a certain sound. Everything has this soft, frayed edge. I can’t describe it.”

“I call it the pussy,” twigs responds. “I always say — especially when working with a lot of male producers — I always say, ‘It needs more pussy.’ I want more, like, ephemeral, soft edges; more all-encompassing beautifulness. And that’s the feminine touch, and the feminine energy within my music that I’m always really fighting for.”

Spotify

twigs goes on to extrapolate on how this combination of pretty softness and raw sexuality is an all-encompassing theme for her new album. “Eusexua is really this mixture of this slightly psychedelic, childlike, playful exploration of what it is to be human, but then, mixed with that, this raw, dirty, hard, sexual grit as an undertone,” the artist explains.

“Which is what it’s like to be human,” Heap adds.

Spotify's latest “Countdown To” episode, FKA twigs: Countdown To EUSEXUA (with Imogen Heap), drops Jan. 21 on Spotify. You can pre-save EUSEXUA, out Jan. 24, on FKA twigs' Countdown Page.