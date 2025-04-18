Eiza González Suits Up For Her First-Ever Ralph Lauren Show

The fashion industry often jokes around with the phrase “It’s always fashion week somewhere,” but on this bright spring week in New York, it was Ralph Lauren Week. Ralph hasn’t shown on the traditional New York Fashion Week schedule for a while, choosing instead to erect restaurants in the Hamptons and set sail for California mansions. This season, the location was the new Tribeca outpost of the Jack Shainman Gallery, where tried and true Ralph Lauren girls like Anne Hathaway and Kacey Musgraves shuffled through the April sun to catch a rare glimpse of Mr. Lauren during his finale bow.

For Eiza González, it was a new experience all around. The Mexican actress swapped out her signature slinky dresses and sheer skirts for the day and embodied true Polo-Lounge realness in a navy blazer, blue shirt, and deliciously draped white pants. To make sure she didn’t look too much like a country-club owner, she kept the glam soft and feminine, with a beachy wave to counter the prep-school vibe of the outfit. Below, she took us from the glam chair to the streets of lower Manhattan before popping into the show.

Kat Slootsky Sneak peek at the look, I will be wearing Ralph Lauren Collection Spring 2025! Love the Ralph Calfskin Shoulder Bag, brown bags are having such a moment.

Kat Slootsky

Kat Slootsky

Kat Slootsky Final touches on this gorgeous look from David Von Cannon and Mia Jones. Adore the nude lip look.

Kat Slootsky Suiting up in this navy double-breasted wool crepe jacket.

Kat Slootsky At our fitting, this was the very first look I tried on, and I immediately fell in love with it.

Kat Slootsky I’ve been a fan of Ralph Lauren for a long time, and getting to come see this collection in NYC feels truly special.

Kat Slootsky Went with a wavy hair moment to give the suit a more casual vibe.

Kat Slootsky Wearing Ralph Lauren always makes me just feel chic, cool and classic. It’s reflected in every collection and it’s what we saw again in this showing.

Kat Slootsky This look is the perfect balance between masculine and feminine, polished and relaxed. Ralph Lauren kills it every time!

Kat Slootsky Headed to the show! See you next time!

Photographer: KAT SLOOTSKY @katslootsky

Hair: David von Cannon

Makeup: Mia Jones