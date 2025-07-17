While we were distracted by the ongoing song of the summer debate, The Last Dinner Party were secretly plotting a fall takeover.

After making their debut in February 2024, the British rock band is already gearing up to release its sophomore album From The Pyre, out Oct. 17. The project is set to feature 10 new tracks, including the lead single “This Is The Killer Speaking,” released July 17. With hauntingly beautiful verses about cemeteries and bloodshed that build into explosive warnings straight from the killer’s mouth, the track is just as ominous as the name implies. And judging by the sacrificial, medieval imagery on the album cover, there’s even more to come. In other words: We are so back.

From The Pyre Track List

1. Agnus Dei

2. Count The Ways

3. Second Best

4. This Is The Killer Speaking

5. Rifle

6. Woman Is A Tree

7. I Hold Your Anger

8. Sail Away

9. The Scythe

10. Inferno

The news comes one day before the indie outfit takes the stage at Lollapalooza Paris on July 18. Hopefully we’ll get a live performance of the new track this weekend, and maybe even a preview of another song, too.