Addison Rae & Nico Parker Update Our Favorite Outfit Equation Of 2025

The pre-August-hibernation period of celebrity activity is alive and well, and with truly hundreds of outfits surfacing every day for our dissection, it’s only a matter of time before trends reveal themselves. Early June has brought out some excellent summer dressing, and a timely update via Nico Parker and Addison Rae to one of our most beloved outfit equations of the year: the sheer skirt and sturdy jacket one-two. For the hotter months, go for a cropped lady jacket and more delicate, intricate skirt.

Rae popped out at Electric Lady Studios to celebrate the release of her it-girl-indebted debut album in a Y2Chaotic fitted fuchsia blazer and hybrid denim-tutu skirt, becoming the quirky city girl of her fantasies. Parker was more goth-leaning in Chanel for their Tribeca Artists dinner, opting for a scoop-neck jacket and a flouncy, boho-lite midi skirt.

Nico Parker John Nacion/Variety/Getty Images Addison Rae Backgrid 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

When we first expounded upon this one-two punch of a ‘fit, it was reliant on a roomy, often leather jacket, and a longer skirt that countered the heaviness of the moto with a boho touch. For summer, though, the girls are testing the waters with a more refined vision, but one that still relies on the juxtaposition of hard and soft. Since we last analyzed the trend, there’s also been some runway evidence and support for the lady jacket/sheer skirt combo. At Dior, it was a nipped-in tuxedo jacket with a ruffly maxi skirt, and at Chloé, it was a velvet-trim band jacket with a heavily belted sheet maxi.

Dior Cruise 2026 WWD/WWD/Getty Images Chloé Fall/Winter 2025 Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chanel Fall/Winter 2025 Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mark Fast Fall/Winter 2025 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

For your recreation purposes, lean into the White House Wives of it all from the waist up — but don’t be afraid to show some skin with a navel-clearing number (maybe vintage?). And for the sheer skirt, anything from a secondhand bohemian piece or a crisp taffeta or tulle à la Chanel will do the job. Go monochromatic like Parker and Rae, or pair neutrals together. Whatever duo you choose, just make sure you accessorize correctly. (May we suggest a studded shoe or some shield sunglasses?)