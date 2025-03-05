Getting Ready With
Yesly Dimate Was A Modern-Day Mary Queen Of Scots For Dior
Complete with a Renaissance-inspired dress — and 21st-century blush.
The first day of Paris Fashion Week — among those in the know and those with coveted seats at shows — is colloquially called “Dior Day,” with the brand’s epic runway unofficially kicking off the week for the glitterati. It always takes place in the Jardin des Tuileries, and the accompanying traffic (and crowds hoping for a glance of Jisoo) is world-renowned. Actress and budding It girl Yesly Dimate was ready for it, though, as this wasn’t her first Dior rodeo.
She previously attended the brand’s takeover of a Scottish castle in the summer of 2024, taking in the collection she chose her outfit from. Her dress was English royalty mixed with couture-level finishes, truly embodying modern armor: The protection was necessary, and the better to duck in and out of Parisian traffic to make it in time for the show. Her Dior Beauty look was also a case study in protecting the face by way of well-placed blush and coveted Dior Beauty lip gloss. Keep scrolling to see Yesly’s journey from hotel lobby to the thrumming sea of onlookers outside the show space.
Dior day!!!
Getting ready with my favorite Dior Beauty lip gloss.
Made a new friend (twin) lol.
Took some pre-show pics in the hotel lobby.
A little coffee break before I head out.
Patiently waiting for the car to arrive.
On the way to the show!
A moment for the details.
Making sure to check both ways before crossing the street. Had to jump out of our car to walk to the show because… traffic of course.
Made it to my seat and ready for the show!!! Merci Dior, bisou xx