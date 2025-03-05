Yesly Dimate Was A Modern-Day Mary Queen Of Scots For Dior

The first day of Paris Fashion Week — among those in the know and those with coveted seats at shows — is colloquially called “Dior Day,” with the brand’s epic runway unofficially kicking off the week for the glitterati. It always takes place in the Jardin des Tuileries, and the accompanying traffic (and crowds hoping for a glance of Jisoo) is world-renowned. Actress and budding It girl Yesly Dimate was ready for it, though, as this wasn’t her first Dior rodeo.

She previously attended the brand’s takeover of a Scottish castle in the summer of 2024, taking in the collection she chose her outfit from. Her dress was English royalty mixed with couture-level finishes, truly embodying modern armor: The protection was necessary, and the better to duck in and out of Parisian traffic to make it in time for the show. Her Dior Beauty look was also a case study in protecting the face by way of well-placed blush and coveted Dior Beauty lip gloss. Keep scrolling to see Yesly’s journey from hotel lobby to the thrumming sea of onlookers outside the show space.

Courtesy of Yesly Dimate Dior day!!!

Courtesy of Yesly Dimate Getting ready with my favorite Dior Beauty lip gloss.

Courtesy of Yesly Dimate Made a new friend (twin) lol.

Courtesy of Yesly Dimate Took some pre-show pics in the hotel lobby.

Courtesy of Yesly Dimate A little coffee break before I head out.

Courtesy of Yesly Dimate Patiently waiting for the car to arrive.

Courtesy of Yesly Dimate On the way to the show!

Courtesy of Yesly Dimate A moment for the details.

Courtesy of Yesly Dimate Making sure to check both ways before crossing the street. Had to jump out of our car to walk to the show because… traffic of course.