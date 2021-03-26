Lady Gaga’s Style Evolution, From The Meat Dress To Designer Ballgowns

Fashion
From loud mini dresses to cathedral-length trains.
Lady Gaga has earned a remarkable reputation for herself since stepping on the scene back in 2008. From a talented musician to an award-winning actress, beauty mogul, and fashion icon there’s nothing she can’t do. Ahead, see some of her best red carpet moments yet.
In 2008, Gaga released her hit single “Just Dance,” which catapulted her to stardom. That same year, Haus of Gaga recreated this white one-shoulder 3D dress inspired by a 1991 Mugler dress.