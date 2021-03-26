Jacquelyn Greenfield
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Fashion

Lady Gaga’s Style Evolution, From The Meat Dress To Designer Ballgowns

From loud mini dresses to cathedral-length trains.

Lady Gaga has earned a remarkable reputation for herself since stepping on the scene back in 2008. From a talented musician to an award-winning actress, beauty mogul, and fashion icon there’s nothing she can’t do. Ahead, see some of her best red carpet moments yet.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images

2008, Z100's Jingle Ball

In 2008, Gaga released her hit single “Just Dance,” which catapulted her to stardom. That same year, Haus of Gaga recreated this white one-shoulder 3D dress inspired by a 1991 Mugler dress.

