Lady Gaga and her gold microphone were a true highlight of Wednesday's inauguration ceremony. Mother Monster made an appearance to sing the National Anthem, and in true Gaga form, she marked the occasion with a major look.

Wearing a custom-made Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown, Gaga paired her formalwear with a makeup routine of mostly Haus Labs products. Speaking with Vogue, Sarah Tanno, Lady Gaga's go-to makeup artist, revealed the details behind the singer's "classic and romantic" beauty routine.

According to Tanno, the day's glam was kept "soft and luminous. The only bold, vibrant moment of the look was provided by a red lip, which was created using a Haus Laboratories Le Monster Matte lip crayon in the shade 1950.

The remainder of her look featured a mix of Haus Labs product, including shadow from the Glam Room Palette No. 1 on the eyes, and bronzer, in the shade Desert, as well as blush in the hue Flirt, for the cheeks. To top off the eye makeup, Tanno coated Gaga's lashes with Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara from Marc Jacobs Beauty.

As for her hair, Allure pointed out that the milkmaid braids were a second-day style. First spotted in a Tuesday, January 19 Instagram photograph, the braids were back for the inauguration. However, Wednesday's braids came with a black ribbon, which was weaved through the hair. When she turned, you could see a few red flowers, which were added to the base of her style.

Sharing a breakdown of the beauty routine on its Instagram account, Haus Labs wrote, "Look inspired by hopefulness, love and light. On this vibrant day in American history, Global Director of Artistry @sarahtannomakeup called on classic romanticism and added that HAUS twist."

Take in the glam via a few photos from the inauguration, below.