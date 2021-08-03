Over the years, triple-threat megastar Lady Gaga has served a diverse range of looks throughout her career as she continuously reinvents herself. Known for her eccentric ensembles, sartorially grand entrances, and the willingness to try any style once, Gaga always stands out wherever she is, and her recent outfits are no exception.

The star has been spotted in New York City over the past few months this summer to promote her highly anticipated projects: House of Gucci, a new movie alongside Adam Driver and Jared Leto, as well as a short stint of concerts with Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall in August. The two have also announced their second joint album (and Bennett’s last), called Love for Sale, which will be out on Oct. 1.

From Valentino couture straight off the runway to her now-explained “Love for Sale” handbags and plenty of platform heels, statement sleeves, and black sunglasses, we’re keeping track of Lady Gaga’s latest fashion looks in New York City, below.

August 3, 2021 James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Even her loungewear is designer. Lady Gaga went for a very laid-back look in a Balenciaga sweatsuit with white sneakers and her go-to black sunglasses.

August 2, 2021 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Lady Gaga departed her hotel in a vintage pinstriped look from Jean Paul Gaultier’s 1997 Haute Couture collection. She paired the power suit with nude heels that peek from underneath, a white handle bag from Savette, and rounded cat-eye sunglasses by Valentino.

July 31, 2021 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Retro never looked better. Lady Gaga was seen in Midtown wearing a dotted A-Line dress from Rodarte, white pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti, and Celine sunglasses. She finished the look with a customized “Love For Sale” bag by Delvaux, promoting her upcoming collaborative album with Tony Bennett.

July 31, 2021 Backgrid Lady Gaga casually wore an elaborate purple ensemble from Valentino’s Haute Couture collection after rehearsing at Radio City Music Hall. The look came straight from the French fashion house’s recent Fall 2021 runway show in Venice.

July 30, 2021 James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images The day before, Lady Gaga served a classic LBD moment but with a twist. The Andrew Gn dress is detailed with a floral laced collar and lined with bejeweled buttons. She completed the look with a Louis Vuitton bag, Giuseppe Zanotti’s black satin pumps with crystal detailing, and sunglasses from Komono.

July 28, 2021 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Lady Gaga strutted through Chelsea with an all-black ensemble. She wore a black cape draped over a bodysuit and a suede belt from Deborah Drattell. She paired the outfit with metallic mesh tights by Fogal, “Beyond-1020” platform boots from Pleaser, a satin head wrap, and Dita’s “Erasur” sunglasses.

July 27, 2021 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Lady Gaga is truly a walking angel. She was seen in Chelsea wearing a black ribbed dress adorned with white feathers from Lanvin. She finished the outfit in glossy lace-up boots from Pleaser, a black leather bag with a golden cat handle from Lanvin, and sunglasses by Marc Jacobs.

July 26, 2021 James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Lady Gaga perfected the black-on-black look with a form-fitting cutout bustier dress from Magda Butrym and “Infinity-1020” lace-up boots by Pleaser. She accessorized with a boxy handbag from Mark Cross and Dita’s “Day Tripper" black sunglasses.

July 2, 2021 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Lady Gaga delivered elegance in a ‘50s-inspired off-the-shoulder dress by Dallas Coulter and satin pumps by Jimmy Choo. She finished the outfit carrying a custom leather handbag by Mark Cross stamped with the reoccurring “Love For Sale” motif.

July 2, 2021 Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Lady Gaga served us two looks in one day and we’re so here for it. While heading to her MTV Unplugged performance, she left The Plaza Hotel in a custom bubble-sleeved outfit by Christian Siriano and black satin Jimmy Choo pumps. She also carried the same bag by Mark Cross.

July 1, 2021 Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Lady Gaga captivated Midtown in an all-white look, wearing a layered ruffle dress by Giambattista Valli and ivory Jimmy Choo heels. She completed the ensemble in a statement Fendi coat, black sunglasses by Illesteva, and a Mark Cross leather box bag in a bright seafoam green for a subtle pop of color.

June 30, 2021 Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Lady Gaga wore a black-and-white floral dress with puffy sleeves by Giuseppe di Morabito and black Giuseppe Zanotti pumps. She also wore gold and pearl-drop earrings by Oscar de la Renta, black cat-eye sunglasses by Illesteva, and Mark Cross’ classic “1845” woven mini trunk bag.

Check back for more as we update this post with more looks from Lady Gaga.