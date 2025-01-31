As far as Fashion Weeks go, Couture Week in Paris is always the most exclusive. The front row invites are doled out to a very select few, so the celebrities who do get invited know that they have the responsibility to show up and show out — and this week, they did. The Tiffany Couture Week party was a celeb-congregating hot spot, where Anya Taylor-Joy, Taylor Russell and Dua Lipa showed up with their hair as sleek and blunt as their all-black ensembles. Meanwhile, front row at the CHANEL Couture show, Jennie Kim and Lily Rose-Depp both opted for soft waves and face-framing tendrils, giving off lead-heroine-in-a-romance-novel vibes (new trend alert?).

With the mix of more experimental moments (like Meg Thee Stallion’s reverse dagger nails) and more classic looks, the bottom line is that the celebs did not come to play in Paris. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity beauty looks from Couture Week 2025.

Taylor Russell’s Blunt Bang Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock At the Tiffany & Co. Couture Week party, Taylor Russell added a cheekbone-length bang to her pixie for a mod-meets-emo twist.

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Razor Sharp Wing Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock At the same event, Anya Taylor-Joy coordinated her saucer-shaped black hat with sharp cat-eye liner; Pat McGrath’s Perma Precision Liner will give you that perfect flick without smudging.

Dua Lipa’s Sleek Middle Part Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock Sorry, millennials — Dua Lipa just confirmed that middle parts are very much still the vibe for 2025. The singer arrived at the Tiffany’s party with a super-sleek hairstyle and black gown Morticia Addams would be proud of.

Megan Thee Stallion’s Backwards Manicure Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images We’re here for Megan Thee Stallion reverse stiletto manicure, which was the perfect finishing touch to her futuristic outfit at the Gaurav Gupta Haute Couture show.

Jisoo’s Peach Cheeks David Fisher/Shutterstock BLACKPINK’s Jisoo skipped Sabrina Carpenter-esque draping in favor of a sheer, peachy flush at the Dior Couture show; the Dior Beauty’s Rosy Glow Blush will give a similar cherub-like effect.

Jenna Ortega’s Pomegranate Lipstick David Fisher/Shutterstock Lazy-girl beauty hack: pair a a matte red lip with large black sunnies, like Jenna Ortega when arriving at Dior’s Couture Week presentation. We’ll be stealing this combo for hungover mornings.

Lourdes Leon’s Tan Smokey Eye Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Lourdes Leon went a matte brown smoky eye, Cher-like middle part, and sheer dress at the Saint Laurent menswear show.

Hunter Schafer’s Mini Braids Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Looking straight out of a Renaissance painting, Hunter Schafer attended the Sidaction Gala with silky-looking waves and two face-framing plaits.

Jennie Kim’s Romantic Tendrils Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Jennie Kim cosigned the romantic vibes when she stepped out at the CHANEL show in a textured low bun and soft, collarbone-grazing tendrils. Slap this look on the cover of a romance novel and we’d buy it immediately.