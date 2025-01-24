BRB, Copying Bella Hadid’s Winter Hair Hack

The buzz of Academy Award nominations (and snubs) and the onset of Men’s Fashion Week in Paris have stirred celebs from their post-holiday slumber, giving us plenty of new beauty looks to dissect. Exhibit A: the Queen-Amidala-goes-to-a-rave look FKA Twigs wore to the Rick Owens show, which we haven’t stopped thinking about since. Meanwhile, Soo Joo Park walked Louis Vuitton’s red carpet in holographic eye shadow and Cynthia Erivo debuted yet another jewel-encrusted manicure during a trip to BBC Studios (no, we’ll never tire of them). On the more subtle end of the beauty spectrum, Hailey Bieber stepped out in LA with her signature juicy gloss and lip liner combo, while Bella Hadid opted for a simple sleek bun and a genius winter hairstyling hack while roaming the streets of NYC.

Whether you’re a beauty minimalist or maximalist, our favorite celebs served up plenty of inspo for both this week. Read on for the best celebrity beauty looks of the week.

Mikey Madison’s Soft Side Part Buzzing from her recent Academy Award nomination, Mikey Madison was seen heading to the Drew Barrymore show in a delicately-waved side part that made her look like an Old Hollywood film star.

Olivia Holt’s Top Knot Monica Schipper/WireImage/Getty Images At a photo call for the Heart Eyes movie in LA, Olivia Holt went for the 2025 version of a slicked-back bun: a high topknot with face-framing pieces. Dae’s Cactus Fruit 3-in=1 Styling Wand will eliminate the chance of flyways.

Hailey Bieber’s Chocolate Strawberry Lips The Hollywood JR / BACKGRID We can only assume Hailey Bieber was wearing her new Rhode Lip Shaper and Peptide Lip Treatment when she stepped out in Los Angeles in a matching mauve lip and cheek combo.

FKA Twigs’ Historical Hairdo Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hairstylist Louis Souvestre declared the futuristic look he created on FKA Twigs this week “French hood,” sharing references from the Renaissance and beyond.

Soo Joo’s Iridescent Eye Shadow Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Soo Joo Park also hopped on the interstellar trend with reflective eyeshadow that resembled vibrant galaxy swirls (and, coincidentally, perfectly matched her seafoam-green hair). Try e.l.f.’s Duochrome Liquid Eyeshadow in Venus Envy for a similar effect.

Bella Hadid’s Ballet Bun T.Jackson / BACKGRID The best winter hair hack? Take notes from Bella Hadid’s thick black headband. Not only is this a sleek way to update a slicked-back bun, but it ensures that your baby hairs are laid and keeps your ears warm in the frigid winter temps. Genius.

Cynthia Erivo’s Emerald City Manicure Mattpapz / BACKGRID

Mattpapz / BACKGRID Cynthia Erivo will never fail to give us the best mani inspo. And, in the wake of her Academy Award nomination for Best Actress, her green and gold nail jewels make the set feel Elphaba-approved.