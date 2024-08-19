Zoë Kravitz is back on the red carpet, but wait — she’s not in black? On Monday, Hollywood’s poster child for minimalist neutrals switched it up in a crimson red look, a departure from her grunge chic aesthetic she has long been synonymous with.

At the London premiere of her directorial debut Blink Twice on Aug. 19, the actress-turned-director stepped out in a blood-red satin tank and tailored floor-length skirt (another take on her signature column dress, of course.) The look was cinched at the waist with a dainty belt — keep note for upcoming fall styling tricks. She kept the rest of her look sleek and simple with a slicked-back bun, dangling diamond earrings, and rings from Jessica McCormack — a formula that’s become her red carpet staple as of late.

.This vibrant red moment feels like a fresh direction for Kravitz, who’s usually been all about blacks and neutrals (we’re still swooning over that monochrome look with fiancé Channing Tatum.) And we’re not surprised that the designer behind this outfit is Saint Laurent’s very own Anthony Vaccarello, who’s designs the actress has been frequenting on and off the red carpet.