One Great Look: Paloma Elsesser In Coperni

While it seems like all we can talk about right now is Halloween and the many parties and celebrity photoshoots that the holiday entails, there was a lot to love in the fashion world this week outside of Heidi Klum’s elaborate costumes. The CFDA Awards were on Oct. 28, where stars like Addison Rae pulled out all the stops, and the WSJ. Innovator Awards, where the likes of Charli xcx and Marc Jacobs were honored. Supermodel Paloma Elsesser showed up to both, and for WSJ’s red carpet she wore a knockout Coperni dress from the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection that shows simple is best, and also gives a good physics lesson.

At first glance, Elsesser’s dress is rather simple: a white jersey maxi dress with a ring of fur at the chest. But take a look at the back, and you’ll realize the fur is an actual ring, hula-hoop style, hung from two delicate straps that suspend the circle in mid-air. It’s an effective way to give dimension to the otherwise basic dress, and creates a 360-degree look that demands careful viewing, preferably in real life.

Elsesser is the reigning winner of The Fashion Awards’ Model of the Year award, and for good reason. Beyond her work in body activism and on the runways, her and stylist Aly Cooper have redefined what both off-duty and formal style look like for models, curvy or not. She oozes New York-cool with a refined sensibility and a penchant for wearing vintage and custom pieces. This is our second fur-trimmed look to be highlighted, after Úrsula Corberó’s Simone Rocha frock last week that was lined with jackal-shaped fur. A little hint of fur, whether on a coat à la Suki Waterhouse or on a red-carpet dress, like Elsesser’s or Corbero’s, is an on-trend way to add texture to a simple look and channel the cozy, rich-b*tch energy of furs without going full-on Cruella De Vil.